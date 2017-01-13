EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 21

Second-place Liverpool visit Manchester United in a clash of English football’s two most successful clubs this Sunday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and TELEMUNDO. Liverpool (18 top-flight titles) are unbeaten in their last six league matches, while Manchester United (20 top-flight titles) are coming off six straight league wins. The teams last met in October, a 0-0 draw at Anfield.
NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play commentator Arlo White calls the match, joined by analyst Graeme Le Saux at Old Trafford. Sunday, beginning with Premier League Live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN, White and Le Saux will report live from a pitch-side desk at Old Trafford, joined by former Premier League footballer Danny Higginbotham, with the latest news and analysis leading up to the match. Higginbotham made 210 career Premier League appearances for five clubs (Manchester United, Derby County, Southampton, Sunderland and Stoke City).
Rebecca Lowe hosts Premier League Live from NBC Sports Group’s International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., joined by former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
This weekend’s Premier League coverage begins this Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN followed by third-place Tottenham v. West Bromwich Albion at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO. Spurs have won their last five league matches, and are coming off a 2-0 win against first-place Chelsea thanks to two goals from Dele Alli.
Saturday’s coverage continues at 10 a.m. ET, as NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO present Swansea City v. fifth-place Arsenal, and CNBC hosts coverage of West Ham United v. Crystal Palace. All matches not on NBCSN or CNBC in multiple windows will be available on Premier League Extra Time, a bonus television package available to MVPDs at no extra cost for customers who receive NBCSN. In addition, on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Premier League’s Goal Rush product will be featured on Premier League Extra Time as well as via the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com.
Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, last season’s champions Leicester City host first-place Chelsea on NBC and NBC UNIVERSO. The Blues are five points clear at the top of the table, despite having their club-record 13-match league winning streak snapped by Tottenham. White calls the match, joined by Le Saux at King Power Stadium.
Sunday’s coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Everton v. fourth-place Manchester City on NBCSN and TELEMUNDO.
All Premier League games will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. The NBC Sports app will stream all matches via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. Powered by Playmaker Media, the NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku.
Premier League TV schedule
All times Eastern.
Saturday, January 14
Spurs vs. West Brom, 7:30am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial) — Peter Drury and Kevin Kilbane
Swansea vs. Arsenal, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial) — Arlo White, Graeme Le Saux and Danny Higginbotham
West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (with World News Extra package) (free trial) — To be announced
Burnley vs. Southampton, 10am, NBC Sports App — Gary Weaver and Andy Hinchcliffe
Hull vs. Bournemouth, 10am, NBC Sports App — Tony Jones and Andy Walker
Sunderland vs. Stoke, 10am, NBC Sports App — Joe Speight and Neil McCann
Watford vs. Middlesbrough, 10am, NBC Sports App — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale
Leicester vs. Chelsea, 12:30pm, NBC, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (in select cities) (free trial) — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin
Sunday, January 15
Everton vs. Manchester City, 8:30am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial) — Jon Champion and Andy Townsend
Manchester United vs. Liverpool, 11am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial) — Arlo White, Graeme Le Saux and Danny Higginbotham