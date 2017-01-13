Bayern’s Robben sits out warm-up tournament

Berlin (AFP) – Arjen Robben will miss Bayern Munich’s final warm-up for the restart of the Bundesliga season with a cold keeping the 32-year-old Dutch winger out of Saturday’s four-team mini tournament in Duesseldorf.
Bayern’s opening Bundesliga fixture of 2017 is at mid-table Freiburg next Friday.
The German league leaders will also be without Germany defender Jerome Boateng (shoulder), midfielder Thiago Alcantara (thigh) and winger Kingsley Coman (lacking fitness) in Duesseldorf.
“We want to show some good football there, because it is an important test for us,” said Bayern head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
In games lasting a total of 45 minutes, Bayern face second-division hosts Fortuna Dusseldorf at 1500 local time (1400 GMT), then Borussia Moenchengladbach and Mainz meet in the other semi before Saturday night’s final.