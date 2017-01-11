Last-gasp Fiorentina into Italian Cup quarters

Milan (AFP) – Federico Bernardeschi netted an injury-time penalty to fire Fiorentina into the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup with a 1-0 win over Chievo on Wednesday.
Chievo looked to have held on for extra time at the Artemio Franchi stadium until the referee pointed to the spot after Bernardeschi was felled from behind by the away side’s Massimo Gobbi.
Gobbi earned a caution and Bernardeschi stepped up to send Stefano Sorrentino the wrong way with a crisp low strike into the bottom corner to seal the win.
In Wednesday’s later game two-time defending Cup holders Juventus host high-flying Atalanta in Turin.
Napoli on Tuesday sealed their place in the last eight of the competition with a 3-1 win over second division La Spezia.
AC Milan, beaten Cup finalists last year but who beat Juventus in Doha to win the Italian Super Cup three weeks ago, host Torino on Thursday.
Inter Milan, Sassuolo, Lazio and Roma all play their last 16 ties next week against, respectively, Bologna, Cesena, Genoa and Sampdoria.