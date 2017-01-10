Schedule of Africa Cup of Nations games on US TV and streaming

The 2017 edition of the African Nations Cup kicks off this Saturday, January 14 in Gabon with Africa’s top 16 teams vying for the Continent’s most sought-after trophy. The Group Stage, which consists of 4 groups of 4 teams goes through January 25 with the Final taking place February 5.
In the United States, beIN SPORTS own the rights and will present every match on either their TV channels or their streaming service beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
If your local cable or satellite provider doesn’t offer beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS Connect, click the links below for a free 24-hour trial to fuboTV, which is a legal streaming service.
Here is the opening week’s TV schedule. All times Eastern USA. Updates will be furnished for the remainder of the tournament when they become available. Programming is subject to change:
Saturday, January 14
Gabon vs. Guinea-Bissau, 11:00am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
– Also a 60 min. version will be shown at 12:55pm delayed on beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV. Plus a full version will be shown at 6pm on beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Burkina Faso vs. Cameroon, 2:00pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, January 15
Algeria vs. Zimbabwe, 11:00am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Tunisia vs. Senegal, 2:00pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
– Also will be shown delayed at 6pm on beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Monday, January 16
Ivory Coast vs. Togo, 11:00am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
DR Congo vs. Morocco, 2:00pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
– Also will be shown delayed at 4:40pm on beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Tuesday, January 17
Ghana vs. Uganda, 11:00am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Mali vs. Egypt, 2:00pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
– Also will be shown delayed at 8pm on beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, January 18
Gabon vs. Burkina Faso, 11:00am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Cameroon vs. Guinea-Bissau, 2:00pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
– Also will be shown delayed at 8pm on beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Thursday, January 19
Algeria vs. Tunisia, 11:00am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Senegal vs. Zimbabwe, 2:00pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Friday, January 20
Ivory Coast vs. DR Congo, 11:00am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Morocco vs. Togo, 2:00pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, January 21
Ghana vs. Mali, 11:00am, TBA
Egypt vs. Uganda, 2:00pm, TBA
Sunday, January 22
Cameroon vs. Gabon, 2:00pm, TBA
Guinea-Bissau vs. Burkina Faso, 2:00pm, TBA
Monday, January 23
Senegal vs. Algeria, 2:00pm, TBA
Zimbabwe vs. Tunisia, 2:00pm, TBA
Tuesday, January 24
Morocco vs. Ivory Coast, 2:00pm, TBA
Togo vs. DR Congo, 2:00pm, TBA
Wednesday, January 25
Egypt vs. Ghana, 2:00pm, TBA
Uganda vs. Mali, 2:00pm, TBA
– End Group Stage –
* – beIN SPORTS en Español will present a single “Match of the Day” each evening at 1am ET.
Ed Perovic is the publisher of soccertvblog.com – a source for schedules and US TV information for major European Leagues and International competitions.