Roma’s De Rossi, Rudiger hit with one-match bans

January 10, 2017 AFP No Comments

Milan (AFP) – Roma pair Daniele De Rossi and Antonio Rudiger are set to miss this weekend’s trip to Udinese after receiving one-match suspensions triggered by recent yellow cards.

De Rossi was one booking away from a suspension when he launched a verbal volley to protest a decision by the referee in a 1-0 win at Genoa prior to the festive break.

Rudiger, who was cautioned in the 38th minute of the game, was also one match away from a ban and will also miss Saturday’s trip to the Friuli Stadium.

Roma were also handed a fine of 2,000 euros ($2,100) after travelling fans let off firecrackers at Genoa’s Luigi Ferraris stadium.

The capital club sit second in Serie A, four points behind leaders and champions Juventus.

