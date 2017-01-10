Where to find Juventus vs. Atalanta Coppa Italia on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Juventus vs. Atalanta in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 match, you’ve come to the right place.
In the 70th edition of Coppa Italia, Juventus and Atalanta are one step away from qualifying for the quarter-finals in this knockout match. But will it be Juventus or Atalanta who will make it into the final 8 of this tournament? No matter what, you can watch the game live on GolTV. Or, if you don’t get GolTV, you can watch it on a free trial to fuboTV (details below).
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it via legal streaming:
Who: Juventus vs. Atalanta
What: Coppa Italia
When: Broadcast begins at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Wednesday, January 11
Where: Live on GolTV and fuboTV (free trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Juventus vs. Atalanta and tons of other Coppa Italia and Serie A games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and 2019 Copa America.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
Plus, if you enjoy fuboTV, you can lock in their $9.99 per month rate right now before the price increases in January.