Where to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards on US TV and streaming

Today’s broadcast of The Best FIFA Football Awards will be shown live on US television and streaming.
If you live in the United States, the Spanish-language broadcast will be live on Telemundo and NBC Universo from 12:30pm ET. Telemundo is also available via Sling Blue. Telemundo Deportes presenters Andrés Cantor, Miguel Gurwitz and Ana Jurka will lead the Spanish-language broadcast of the event.
Coverage will also be available via FIFA’s YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, NBCSN and NBC Sports App will broadcast the awards ceremony on delay from 5pm ET.
For the past 6 years, France Football and FIFA hosted a joint Ballon D’Or award. But this year, both organizations have terminated their partnership, so this is FIFA’s version of their new awards for the best footballers, teams and coaches for the 2016 calendar year.
Hosted by Eva Longoria and Marco Schreyl from the TPC studios in Zurich, Switzerland, The Best FIFA Football Awards feature the latest incarnation of the Ballon d’Or and World Player of the Year Award, accolades FIFA has sponsored since 1991 to honor top players and coaches. The 2016 finalists include Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann for Best FIFA Men’s Player, and Claudio Ranieri, Fernando Santos and Zinedine Zidane for Best FIFA Men’s Coach. Additional honors include Best FIFA Women’s Player, the FIFA Fan Award, FIFA FIFPro World XI, and the FIFA Puskás Award for best goal of the year.
The Best FIFA Football Awards are voted on by national team captains and coaches from around the world, a select group of 200 journalists, and soccer fans, who are invited to cast their votes online on the FIFA website.