Southampton’s Unsettled Fonte to sit out Liverpool visit

London (AFP) – Southampton’s unsettled Portuguese centre-back Jose Fonte will not be selected for Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final first leg at home to Liverpool, manager Claude Puel said on Monday.
Fonte, the Southampton captain, is reported to have tabled a transfer request and with his future uncertain, Puel has decided to leave him out of the squad for the second game running.
“Jose doesn’t participate in this game. We will see for the next game,” Puel told his pre-match press conference.
“But for the moment, and with the situation of Jose, it’s important to keep the stability in defence. We don’t know the future for Jose.
“It’s a difficult situation with the (transfer) window (being open). For the moment, I stay with stability in defence.
“The club has given him the possibility to study different opportunities during the window and it’s important to respect this.”
Portugal international Fonte, 33, also missed Southampton’s 2-2 FA Cup third-round draw at second-tier Norwich City on Saturday.