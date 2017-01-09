Where to find Man United vs. Hull on US TV and streaming (League Cup semifinal, 1st leg)

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Manchester United vs. Hull City, you’ve come to the right place.
The League Cup semi-final first leg between Manchester United and Hull City will be shown live on US television via beIN SPORTS. But whether you get beIN SPORTS or not on your cable or satellite system, you can watch the game for free with a 24-hour trial to legal streaming service fuboTV.
With the Capital One Cup being renamed the EFL Cup, it’s Manchester United’s chance to book their place in the finals of the competition if the Red Devils can get a commanding victory in the first leg.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Manchester United vs. Hull City
What: League Cup semifinal
When: Game kicks off at 3pm ET / Noon PT; Tuesday, January 10, 2017
US TV: Live on beIN SPORTS and fuboTV (free trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Manchester United vs. Hull City and tons of other League Cup games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and 2019 Copa America.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
