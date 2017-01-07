Where to find Liverpool vs. Plymouth FA Cup on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Liverpool vs. Plymouth, you’ve come to the right place.
League Two club Plymouth Argyle head to Anfield on Sunday for the FA Cup 3rd Round game against Liverpool. Plymouth, currently sitting second in the table, will fancy their chances against a tired Liverpool team in which Jurgen Klopp may make some changes in order to rest his players.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Liverpool vs. Plymouth
What: FA Cup 3rd Round
When: Game kicks off at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT; Sunday, January 8, 2016
Where: Live on FS1, FOX Deportes and DirecTV Now (free trial)
With DirecTV Now, you can watch Liverpool vs. Plymouth and tons of FA Cup games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast (Android only).
Note, you don’t need to be a DirecTV subscriber to access DirecTV Now — it’s a completely different service.
Plus DirecTV Now, the legal streaming service, also streams the Premier League, World Cup 2018/2022/2026, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Euro 2020, World Cup qualifiers, Copa America 2017, Gold Cup 2019, Europa League and many other leagues and competitions.
The soccer-related TV networks DirecTV Now carries include FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus.
You can watch DirecTV Now on Windows, Apple computers, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV (4th generation), Android phone 4.4 and higher, Android tablet 4.4 and higher, Chromecast (for Android only), iPad iOS 9 and higher, iPhone iOS 9 and higher and iPod Touch version 9 and higher.
If you like the DirecTV Now service as part of your free trial, they’re offering a special $35/month offer for the ‘Go Big’ plan which features 100+ channels. But please note that the offer ends on Monday, January 9.