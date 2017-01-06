Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for week of December 27-January 1, 2017

January 6, 2017 TV Ratings No Comments

It was a fantastic New Year’s Eve for the Premier League on NBC as Saturday afternoon’s match between Liverpool and Manchester City was watched by over 1.2 million people, which was the first Premier League match this season to pass that mark. When factoring in the audience watching on NBC Universo, the match averaged an impressive 1.377 million viewers.

The Premier League on NBC beat out college basketball on CBS by 24,000 viewers with both games kicking (or tipping) off at the same time. The Premier League on NBC also outdrew the NHL Centennial Classic, airing the next day on NBC, by 300,000 viewers.

The Scottish Premiership made its return to FOX Sports 1 last weekend as Celtic came back to defeat Rangers 2-1 in the final league meeting between the two rivals. The New Year’s Eve date along with a lack of competition from the English Premier League helped to boost viewing numbers in the United States by 165% as 61,000 tuned in on FOX Sports 1.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for December 27-January 1, 2017:

Rank Home Away Competition Date TV1 TV2 Total
1 Liverpool Man City Premier League 12/31/16 NBC; 1235000 Unvso; 142000 1,377,000
2 Man Utd Middlesbrough Premier League 12/31/16 NBCSN; 586000 Unvso; 72000 658,000
3 Arsenal Crystal Palace Premier League 1/1/17 NBCSN; 481000 —; — 481,000
4 Liverpool Stoke Premier League 12/27/16 NBCSN; 293000 —; — 293,000
5 Watford Spurs Premier League 1/1/17 NBCSN; 265000 —; — 265,000
6 Southampton Spurs Premier League 12/28/16 NBCSN; 241000 —; — 241,000
7 Hull City Everton Premier League 12/30/16 NBCSN; 136000 —; — 136,000
8 Rangers Celtic Scottish Premiership 12/31/16 FS1; 61000 —; — 61,000
9 Aston Villa Leeds Utd Championship 12/29/16 beIN; 25000 —; — 25,000
10 Derby Birmingham Championship 12/27/16 beIN; 4000 —; — 4,000
11 Brentford Norwich Championship 12/31/16 beIN; 4000 —; — 4,000
12 Preston Sheffield Wed Championship 12/31/16 beIN; 1000 —; — 1,000

Most-watched leagues on US TV

League Average
Liga MX 806,144
Premier League 455,604
MLS 292,365
La Liga 145,444
NWSL 88,500
Bundesliga 79,458
Primeira Liga 33,000
Serie A 27,000
Championship 15,688
Ligue 1 14,000
NASL 7,000

