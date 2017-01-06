Where to find West Ham vs. Manchester City FA Cup on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch West Ham vs. Manchester City, you’ve come to the right place.
Today’s match between West Ham United and Manchester City opens up the third round of the FA Cup, the 136th edition of the oldest soccer tournament in the world. With the pressure this week mounting on Pep Guardiola after his bizarre post-match behavior in the win against Burnley, there’ll be a lot of eyes watching this game to see how City perform. West Ham, on the other hand, will be wanting to improve on their disappointing performance against Manchester United earlier this week.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: West Ham vs. Manchester City
What: FA Cup 3rd Round
When: Game kicks off at 2:55pm ET / 11:55am PT; Friday, January 6, 2016
Where: Live on FS1, FOX Deportes and DirecTV Now (free trial)
With DirecTV Now, you can watch West Ham vs. Manchester City and tons of FA Cup games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast (Android only).
Plus DirecTV Now, the legal streaming service, also streams the Premier League, World Cup 2018/2022/2026, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Euro 2020, World Cup qualifiers, Copa America 2017, Gold Cup 2019, Europa League and many other leagues and competitions.
The soccer-related TV networks DirecTV Now carries include FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus.
You can watch DirecTV Now on Windows, Apple computers, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV (4th generation), Android phone 4.4 and higher, Android tablet 4.4 and higher, Chromecast (for Android only), iPad iOS 9 and higher, iPhone iOS 9 and higher and iPod Touch version 9 and higher.
If you like the DirecTV Now service as part of your free trial, they’re offering a special $35/month offer for the ‘Go Big’ plan which features 100+ channels. But please note that the offer ends on Monday, January 9.