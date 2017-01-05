Ranking the best soccer broadcasters on television

World Soccer Talk has ranked the best commentators, co-commentators, studio analysts and presenters from world soccer. Up until now, each of the categories was separated, but we’ve decided to combine the best presenters and soccer analysts in order to compile a list of the best soccer broadcasters on television.
With the ranking being based on presenters and soccer analysts, it gives us the best idea of which broadcasters have the best studio talent available in world soccer. We didn’t factor in the commentators and co-commentators because so many of them work for several different broadcasters.
To compile the list of best soccer broadcasters, we took the presenter and studio analyst lists. And then we awarded each individual listing based on 10 points for first place, 9 points for second place, and so on until the tenth place received 1 point. We did this for both Kartik Krishnaiyer and my individual rankings.
In total, 8 soccer broadcasters from around the world were included.
Here’s our list of the best soccer broadcasters in world football:
|Broadcaster
|Points
|Studio talent recognized
|1
|ESPN
|83
|Taylor Twellman, Adrian Healey, Alexis Nunes, Dan Thomas, Mike Tirico*, Brian McBride, Shaka Hislop, Julie Foudy, Stewart Robson, Craig Burley, Michael Ballack
|2
|NBC Sports
|51
|Arlo White, Rebecca Lowe, Steve Bower, Kyle Martino, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe
|3
|FOX Sports
|26
|Ian Joy, Eric Wynalda, Rob Stone
|4
|Sky Sports
|22
|Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, David Jones
|5
|beIN SPORTS
|20
|Terri Leigh, Kay Murray, Jeremy St. Louis
|6
|BBC Sport
|10
|Gary Lineker
|7
|BT Sport
|7
|James Richardson
|8
|Premier League Productions
|1
|John Dykes
The studio talent recognized are the stars of the networks that were featured in the top 10 lists for the best commentators, co-commentators, studio analysts and presenters from world soccer.
* For World Cup 2016 coverage.
Why just Sky and BBC for foreign? Is that the only ones your illegal VPN picks up? No BT, Canal Plus, Eurosport, Sky Deutschland, Tyc Sports ChivasTV etc?