Schedule of FA Cup 3rd Round games on US TV and streaming

The 136th edition of the FA Cup, the oldest soccer tournament in the world, kicks off this weekend, and many of the games will be streamed live on US TV and streaming.
The games will include West Ham vs. Manchester City, Manchester United vs. Reading, Preston vs. Arsenal, Liverpool against Plymouth and many more.
All kickoff times are Eastern United States time zone. Programming is subject to change.
Friday, January 6
West Ham United vs. Manchester City (FA Cup, 3rd Round), 2:55pm ET, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Saturday, January 7
Manchester United vs. Reading (FA Cup, 3rd Round), 7:30am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon (FA Cup, 3rd Round), 10am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO and Sling Blue (free trial)
Barrow vs. Rochdale (FA Cup, 3rd Round), 10am, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO and Sling Blue (free trial)
Preston North End vs. Arsenal (FA Cup, 3rd Round), 12:30pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Sunday, January 8
Liverpool vs. Plymouth (FA Cup, 3rd Round), 8:30am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Chelsea vs. Peterborough (FA Cup, 3rd Round), 10am, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa (FA Cup, 3rd Round), 11am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Monday, January 9
FA Cup 4th Round Draw, 2pm, FOX Soccer 2GO
Cambridge United vs. Leeds (FA Cup, 3rd Round), 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Games not televised in the USA:
Saturday, January 7
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10am ET
Hull City vs. Swansea, 10am ET
Sunderland vs. Burnley, 10am ET
QPR vs. Blackburn, 10am ET
Millwall vs. Bournemouth, 10am ET
Brighton vs. MK Dons, 10am ET
Blackpool vs. Barnsley, 10am ET
Wigan vs. Nottingham Forest, 10am ET
Birmingham vs. Newcastle, 10am ET
WBA vs. Derby, 10am ET
Everton vs. Leicester, 10am ET
Wycombe vs. Stourbridge, 10am ET
Watford vs. Burton Albion, 10am ET
Stoke vs. Wolves, 10am ET
Bristol City vs. Fleetwood, 10am ET
Huddersfield vs. Port Vale, 10am ET
Brentford vs. Eastleigh, 10am ET
Bolton vs. Crystal Palace, 10am ET
Norwich vs. Southampton, 10am ET
Accrington Stanley vs. Luton, 10am ET
Rotherham vs. Oxford, 10am ET
Sunday, January 8
Cardiff vs. Fulham, 6:30am ET
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10am ET