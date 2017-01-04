Where to find Spurs vs. Chelsea on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Spurs vs. Chelsea, you’ve come to the right place.
In today’s London derby, Chelsea has the chance to equal a Premier League record of 14 wins in a row. Standing in their way is a tough Tottenham side who will be able to close the gap with the league leaders to 7 points with a victory at White Hart Lane today.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Spurs vs. Chelsea
What: Premier League, gameweek 20
When: Game kicks off at 3pm ET / Noon PT; Wednesday, January 4, 2016
Where: Live on NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue (free trial)
With Sling Blue, you can watch Spurs vs. Chelsea and tons of Premier League soccer games with a free 7-day trial.
Plus Sling Blue, the legal streaming service, also streams the La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games and select England games.
The Sling TV app is available for Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets and Xbox One.
