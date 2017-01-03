Top 10 soccer presenters

In our series ranking the best commentators, co-commentators and studio analysts, we turn now to the best soccer presenters — the talent that host your favorite soccer programs or matches.
Both Kartik Krishnaiyer and I have watched thousands of soccer programs and matches in our lifetimes, so we’ve certainly seen our fair share of the good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to soccer coverage. From the United States to the United Kingdom and overseas, we’ve compiled who we think are the best of the best.
Here are our top 10 lists of our favorite soccer presenters in the industry:
Kartik Krishnaiyer’s top 10 presenters:
10. Rob Stone (FOX Sports)
9. Adrian Healey (ESPN)
8. Terri Leigh (beIN SPORTS)
7. Kay Murray (beIN SPORTS)
6. Alexis Nunes (ESPN)
5. Arlo White (NBC Sports)
4. Ian Joy (FOX Sports)
3. Jeremy St. Louis (beIN SPORTS)
2. Rebecca Lowe (NBC Sports)
1. Dan Thomas (ESPN)
• Top 10 soccer co-commentators
• Top 10 soccer studio analysts
Christopher Harris’s top 10 presenters:
10. John Dykes (Premier League Productions)
9. Dan Thomas (ESPN)
8. Mike Tirico (formerly ESPN)
7. David Jones (Sky Sports)
6. Terri Leigh (beIN SPORTS)
5. Steve Bower (NBC Sports)
4. James Richardson (BT Sport)
3. Ian Joy (FOX Sports)
2. Rebecca Lowe (NBC Sports)
1. Gary Lineker (BBC)
Who’s on your top 10 list of favorite soccer co-commentators on television? Let us know in the comments section below.
Rebecca Lowe should be #1, at least for the US viewers as we don’t get to see much of Gary Lineker. Ms. Lowe is refreshing in what she brings to studio presenters. Her understanding of the game, issues and events. Glad NBCSN have her for EPL.
Now if only NBCSN could pry the CL games away from Fox. Maybe a co-showing with ESPN an NBCSN.
bein does good work. However, what’s the long term strategy for them once Fox inevitably bids away La Liga?