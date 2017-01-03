‘Dynamic’ Clement appointed Swansea manager

London (AFP) – Paul Clement became Premier League bottom side Swansea’s third manager this season when he was appointed on Tuesday.
The 44-year-old Englishman — whose mentor Carlo Ancelotti described him as ‘one of the most dynamic and intelligent coaches’ — signed a two-and-a-half year contract after German champions Bayern Munich, where he was assistant coach, allowed him to talk with Swansea.
Clement, whose only previous job as a manager was with second tier Derby, will attend Tuesday’s relegation clash with Crystal Palace but watch from the stands as first team coach Alan Curtis will take charge.
Clement, whose playing career never attained the heights of his father, former England international defender Dave, replaces former United States national coach Bob Bradley, who was fired last Monday after guiding the Swans to just two wins in 11 matches.
Bradley had been hired after Italian Francesco Guidolin — who succeeded in preserving Swansea’s Premier League place last term — was sacked earlier in the season.
Clement, who many thought was unlucky to be sacked by Derby last February as he had led them to fifth place and were only five points adrift of then leaders Hull, has accrued an excellent reputation as a coach.
He has served as Ancelotti’s assistant at not only Bayern but also Chelsea, Real Madrid — where they won the 2014 Champions League — and French champions Paris Saint Germain.
Clement faces a mighty task at Swansea, who are four points adrift of safety ahead of the Palace match.