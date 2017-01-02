Where to find West Ham vs. Man United on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch West Ham vs. Man United, you’ve come to the right place.
Both Manchester United and West Ham are on a roll. Manchester United’s performances and results have improved in recent weeks, while West Ham United has been able to get out from the bottom three and moved into a mid-table position.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: West Ham vs. Man United
What: Premier League, gameweek 19
When: Game kicks off at 12:15pm ET / 9:15am PT; Monday, January 2, 2016
Where: Live on NBCSN, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue (free trial)
