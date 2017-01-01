Where to find Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, you’ve come to the right place.
In the London derby between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, Sam Allardyce takes his south London team to the Emirates. Arsenal needs a win to keep in the title race, while Crystal Palace are looking for three points in order to escape the threat of getting sucked into the relegation zone.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
What: Premier League, gameweek 19
When: Game kicks off at 11am ET / 8am PT; Sunday, January 1, 2016
Where: Live on NBC, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue (free trial)
With Sling Blue, you can watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace and tons of Premier League soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Plus Sling Blue, the legal streaming service, also streams the La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games and select England games.
The Sling TV app is available for Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets and Xbox One.
