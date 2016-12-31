US soccer fans streamed 383 million minutes of live Premier League games in 2016

In 2016, NBC Sports had its best year ever for the NBC Sports App, its streaming platform that broadcasts a range of sports events including the English Premier League.
In the United States, NBC Sports streamed 383 million minutes of live Premier League matches to soccer fans around the country via the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com website. That was an increase of 65% for the 2016/17 season (to date) compared to the 2015/16 Premier League season.
This year, the NBC Sports App widened its Connected TV distribution and became available satellite and telco subscribers with select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku, Windows 10, and Xbox. Users with these devices joined Apple TV, Roku, Apple iOS and Android users in receiving access to the vast portfolio of premier sports events streamed on the NBC Sports App.
In total during 2016, NBC Sports streamed 10,000 events — up 178% from 2015 (mainly due to the Rio Olympics during the summer of 2016). On the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com, NBC Sports streamed 15,000 hours of programming during 2016.