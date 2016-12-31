Where to find Liverpool vs. Manchester City on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City, you’ve come to the right place.
In a match between the second and third placed teams in the Premier League, Liverpool hosts Manchester City at Anfield. At the same time, Chelsea fans will be keeping a close eye on this game to see if Liverpool and Manchester City fail to close the gap by finishing in a tie. If Liverpool win, they’ll be just 3 points behind Chelsea. If City win, the Citizens will leapfrog Liverpool into second place. What a huge match this promises to be.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Liverpool vs. Manchester City
What: Premier League, gameweek 19
When: Game kicks off at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT; Saturday, December 31, 2016
Where: Live on NBC, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue (with World News Extra add-on package) (free trial)
With Sling Blue, you can watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City and tons of Premier League soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Plus Sling Blue, the legal streaming service, also streams the La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games and select England games.
The Sling TV app is available for Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets and Xbox One.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming