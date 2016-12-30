Where to find Rangers vs. Celtic on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Rangers vs. Celtic, you’ve come to the right place.
The Old Firm Derby between Rangers and Celtic will be featured live from Ibrox Stadium on FOX Sports 1 to viewers in the United States. In the last league game between both teams, Celtic won 5-1, so the pressure will be on Rangers to try to come out of this game with their heads held high.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it via legal streaming:
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Rangers vs. Celtic
What: Scottish Premiership
When: Game kicks off at 7:15am ET / 4:15am PT; Saturday, December 31, 2016
Where: Live on FOX Sports 1 and Sling Blue (free trial)
With Sling Blue, you can watch Rangers vs. Celtic and tons of other soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Plus Sling Blue, the legal streaming service, also streams the La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games and select England games.
The Sling TV app is available for Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets and Xbox One.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Scottish Premiership games on US TV and streaming