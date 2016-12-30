EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 19

NBC Sports Group continues its Premier League packed holiday this week with 20 consecutive hours of Premier League programming on Monday, Jan. 2. Coverage features matches between four of the top five Premier League clubs as second-place Liverpool host third-place Manchester City this Saturday, December 31, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and fifth-place Tottenham host first-place Chelsea on Wednesday, January 4, at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
This week’s live Premier League match coverage continues today with Hull City v. Everton at 3 p.m. ET.
Weekend match coverage begins this Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN followed by Manchester United v. Middlesbrough at 10 a.m. ET. The Red Devils have won four straight league matches, most recently defeating Sunderland 3-1 on Boxing Day.
Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC and NBC UNIVERSO host coverage of Liverpool v. Manchester City. The match marks the return of Manchester City’s leading scorer Sergio Aguero (10 goals), who served the final match of a four-game suspension when his team defeated Hull City 3-0 on Monday. The Reds have won their past three matches, including a 4-1 win over Stoke City yesterday. NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play announcer Arlo White calls the match, joined by analyst Graeme Le Saux at Anfield.
Coverage continues New Year’s Day, this Sunday, Jan. 1, at 7:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Watford v. Tottenham at 8:30 a.m. ET. Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN and TELEMUNDO host coverage of fourth-place Arsenal v. Crystal Palace.
NBC Sports Group’s 20 consecutive hours of Premier League coverage on Monday, Jan. 2, begins at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Middlesbrough v. Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. ET. Monday at 10 a.m. ET, Sunderland host Liverpool on NBCSN, while Manchester City host Burnley on CNBC.
Coverage continues Monday at 12:15 p.m. ET with West Ham v. Manchester United on NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO. White calls the match, joined by analyst Lee Dixon at London Stadium. Monday’s live match coverage wraps up at 2:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN with Goal Zone.
As a part of NBC Sports Group’s 20 consecutive hours of Premier League programming on Monday, Jan. 2, NBCSN will present a new Premier League Download featuring Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at 4 p.m. ET. Premier League Download: Inside the Mind of Pep Guardiola features an in-depth discussion on the unique aspects of football that motivate the Manchester City manager. In addition, NBCSN will feature encore presentations of all four Behind the Badge: Watford FC shows Monday beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Coverage of 30 matches in 10 days concludes with a pack of midweek matches, with Bournemouth v. Arsenal on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 2:45 p.m. ET, and Tottenham v. first-place Chelsea on Wednesday, January 4, at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO. Led by the Premier League’s leading scorer Diego Costa (13 goals), Chelsea have won a club-record 12 straight league matches and are six points clear at the top of the table. White calls Tottenham v. Chelsea, joined by analyst Phil Neville at White Hart Lane. Coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday begins at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN.
Rebecca Lowe hosts Premier League Live, joined by a combination of former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle, former Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Martino and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, NBCSN presents a new live episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW hosted by Bennett and Michael Davies at 6 p.m. ET, from NBC Sports Group’s International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn. – their first show in NBC Sports Group’s studios.
All matches not on NBCSN or CNBC in multiple windows will be available on Premier League Extra Time, a bonus television package available to MVPDs at no extra cost for customers who receive NBCSN. In addition, on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Premier League’s Goal Rush product will be featured on Premier League Extra Time as well as via the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com.
Premier League TV schedule
All times Eastern.
Friday, December 30
Hull vs. Everton, 3pm, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Jim Proudfoot and Kevin Kilbane
Saturday, December 31
Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Jon Champion and Kevin Kilbane
Chelsea vs. Stoke, 10am, NBC Sports App — Rob Palmer and Tony Gale
Burnley vs. Sunderland, 10am, NBC Sports App — Gary Taphouse and Davie Provan
Leicester vs. West Ham, 10am, NBC Sports App — Joe Speight and Andy Hinchcliffe
Southampton vs. West Brom, 10am, NBC Sports App — Tony Jones and Terry Gibson
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 10am, NBC Sports App — Phil Blacker and Ray Houghton
Liverpool vs. Manchester City, 12:30pm, NBC, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (with World News Extra add-on) — Peter Drury and Jim Beglin
Sunday, January 1
Watford vs. Spurs, 8:30am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Peter Drury and Phil Neville
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 11am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Jon Champion and Andy Townsend