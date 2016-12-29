Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for week of December 20-26, 2016

December 29, 2016 TV Ratings No Comments

Thursday’s first leg of the Apertura final between Tigres and Club América was viewed by 2.8 million people on Univision and Univision Deportes, a Univision record for the first leg of an Apertura final. Then on Sunday, Univision set another record as 3.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the second leg unfold, making it the top-rated Apertura final since Toluca and Chivas contested the title in 2006. When comparing to previous years’ finals the second leg saw an 18% increase from 2015 (2.8M) and a 10% increase from 2014 (3M).

NBC averaged 520,000 viewers for their special Premier League Boxing Day coverage. Viewership peaked during the 10am ET window as 758,000 watched one of two simultaneous kickoffs on NBCSN and CNBC.

Newcastle United’s Boxing Day fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on beIN SPORTS drew an audience of 38,000, making it the most-viewed Championship match of the season. The English Championship on beIN SPORTS is averaging just under 15,000 viewers with 28 matches broadcast so far this season.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for December 20-26, 2016:

Rank Home Away Competition Date TV1 TV2 Total
1 América Tigres Liga MX 12/25/16 Univision; 232800 UDN; 972000 3,300,000
2 Tigres América Liga MX 12/22/16 Univision; 1941000 UDN; 859000 2,800,000
3 Hull City Man City Premier League 12/26/16 NBCSN; 507000 Unvso; 76000 583,000
4 Man Utd Sunderland Premier League 12/26/16 NBCSN; 522000 —; — 522,000
5 Chelsea Bournemouth Premier League 12/26/16 CNBC; 209000 Unvso; 27000 236,000
6 Watford Crystal Palace Premier League 12/26/16 NBCSN; 218000 —; — 218,000
7 Barcelona Hércules Copa Del Rey 12/21/16 —; — beIE; 112000 112,000
8 Köln Leverkusen Bundesliga 12/21/16 FS2; 14000 FOXD; 87000 101,000
9 Bayern Leipzig Bundesliga 12/21/16 FS1; 100000 —; — 100,000
10 Dortmund Augsburg Bundesliga 12/20/16 FS1; 73000 —; — 73,000
11 Newcastle Sheffield Wed Championship 12/26/16 beIN; 38000 —; — 38,000
12 Atletico Madrid Guijuelo Copa Del Rey 12/20/16 —; — beIE; 33000 33,000
13 Villarreal Toledo Copa Del Rey 12/20/16 —; — beIE; 21000 21,000
14 PSG Lorient Ligue 1 12/21/16 beIN; 21000 —; — 21,000
15 Sevilla Formentera Copa Del Rey 12/21/16 —; — beIE; 16000 16,000
16 Athletic Santander Copa Del Rey 12/22/16 —; — beIE; 16000 16,000
17 Hamburg Schalke Bundesliga 12/20/16 FS2; 14000 —; — 14,000
18 Mönchengladbach Wolfsburg Bundesliga 12/20/16 —; — FOXD; 14000 14,000
19 Atalanta Empoli Serie A 12/20/16 beIN; 14000 —; — 14,000
20 Roma Chievo Serie A 12/22/16 beIN; 14000 —; — 14,000
21 Beleneses Sporting CP Primeira Liga 12/22/16 —; — UDN; 11000 11,000
22 Reading Norwich Championship 12/26/16 beIN; 2000 —; — 2,000

Most-watched leagues on US TV

League Average
Liga MX 804,082
Premier League 453,427
MLS 292,365
La Liga 145,444
NWSL 88,500
Bundesliga 79,458
Primeira Liga 33,000
Serie A 27,000
Championship 16,714
Ligue 1 14,000
NASL 7,500

