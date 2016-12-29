Where to find Porto vs. Feirense Taça da Liga 3rd Round on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Porto vs. Feirense, you’ve come to the right place.
FC Porto faces CD Feirense today in the Taça da Liga 3rd Round match at the Estádio do Dragão. Porto is currently in second place in Group B of Taça da Liga, while Moreirense is in first place. Who will be in the lead in Group B after matchday 2 of the Third Round in Taça da Liga?
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Porto vs. Feirense
What: Taça da Liga 3rd Round
When: Game kicks off at 2:15pm ET / 11:15am PT; Thursday, December 29, 2016
US Streaming: Live on GolTV and fuboTV (free trial)
