Bradley wasn’t give enough time, says Bilic

London (AFP) – Bob Bradley should have been given more time to see if he could turn round the fortunes of Premier League strugglers Swansea, says West Ham manager Slaven Bilic.
The former United States national handler was sacked after Monday’s 4-1 home defeat — only his 11th game in charge since replacing Italian Francesco Guidolin — by Bilic’s side.
Swansea lie second from bottom — having won twice under Bradley — but only above Hull because of better goal difference.
Bilic claimed Swansea showed enough spirit in the defeat that Bradley deserved more games in charge.
“I feel for all of the managers, I know he is a good manager, he’s got a good CV, he’s hard-working and then he believes in himself,” said Bilic.
“I saw them (Swansea) play with confidence which is hard to maintain when you are down.”
Bilic, who made his name as a coach with a successful spell in charge of the Croatian national side, was unequivocal when asked had Bradley been given long enough to try and revive Swansea’s form.
“No, he didn’t,” said the 48-year-old Croat, whose own side reacted positively to his questioning their attitude and spirit in winning three on the trot to rise to 11th in the table.
“It was just a short space of time. You basically depend on luck, people are expecting you to do something in a couple of months and that’s not with the pre-season.
“You have a game in two days then you have another in five days.”