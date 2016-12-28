Where to find Southampton vs. Spurs on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Southampton vs. Spurs, you’ve come to the right place.
Today marks the final match of gameweek 18 of the Premier League as Southampton hosts Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary’s Stadium. Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino will return to the stadium where he managed the Saints in a game where Southampton are in eighth while Spurs are in fifth place in the league. A win for Spurs will keep them just a point behind Arsenal in the race for the 2016/17 Premier League title.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Southampton vs. Spurs
What: Premier League, gameweek 18
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Where: Live on NBCSN, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue (free trial)
