Consumers benefitting from increased competition between streaming services

One of the major benefits of the battle between streaming companies to win customers in the United States is that the consumers are the ones that are being offered special deals to entice them to sign up.
As of press time, here are the latest deals to encourage you to sign up:
• Sling TV: Get a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for 1 month. Or get an Apple TV for $89 or 50% off a Roku Premiere+ when you prepay 3 months of Sling TV. First, get the 7-day free trial to Sling Orange/Blue to get started.
• Sling World Sports: Sign up for one-year of Sling World Sports for $80 instead of $120 per year. That brings the monthly cost to just $6.66 per month. Plus you get beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Willow TV (for cricket) and other sports networks. To find it, click on the Sling World Sports link and then click on the ‘World Sports Annual’ tab. You’ll then see a blue ‘Sign up now’ button on the right.
• DirecTV Now: Prepay for 3 months of DirecTV Now and get an Apple TV for free. Or pay for 1 month and get an Amazon Fire TV Stick free. Sign up for the 7-day free trial first and then, if you like what you see, you can prepay to get either offer.
• fuboTV: Sign up for the fuboTV $9.99/month package today to lock in the rate before the prices increase and plans change in 2016. Get the 24-hour free trial first to give it a test drive.
If you haven’t cut the cord yet, now’s the time to consider signing up for one of the streaming services listed above and then cancel your satellite or TV subscription.
Here are the leagues that each of the streaming providers carry:
Sling TV: (NBCSN, NBC, FOX, FS1, FS2, Univision, UniMas, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3) — Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, Rio Olympics, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, International Champions Cup, Euro 2020, Euro 2020 qualifiers, DFB Pokal, UEFA Super Cup, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019
Sling World Sports: (beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español) — La Liga, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, League Cup, Championship, Serie A, Ligue Un, NASL, Asian Champions League, 2019 Copa America, Dutch KNVB Cup
DirecTV Now: (FOX (in select cities), NBC (in select cities), ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, CNBC, Univision, Telemundo, Galavision, FOX Sports Net, NBCSN, UniMas, YES, FS2 and Univision Deportes) — Premier League, World Cup 2018/2022/2026, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Euro 2020, World Cup qualifiers, Copa America 2017, Gold Cup 2019, FA Cup, Europa League and many other leagues and competitions
fuboTV: (beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, Galavision, GolTV, GolTV Español, TyC Sports, UniMas, Univision, Univision Deportes, One World Sports) — La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 Gold Cup, 2019 Copa America, Dutch KNVB Cup