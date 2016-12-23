AC Milan win Italian Super Cup on penalties

Doha (AFP) – AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup on Thursday in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011.
Mario Pasilic blasted home the final spot kick to give AC Milan a 4-3 victory on penalties after a hard fought 1-1 deadlock at 90 minutes and after extra time in Doha.
Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala missed their spot kicks for Juventus, with Gianluca Lapadula the only Milan player not to convert his penalty.
The victory was just about merited by Milan who responded well after early Juventus dominance.
Juve, Italian league and cup double winners last season, had taken the lead in 18th minute after Giorgio Chiellini prodded home a Miralem Pjanic corner.
At that stage it was all Juventus, but they were pegged back just before half-time when Giacomo Bonaventura beautifully glanced home a Fernandez Suso cross.
Suso was a constant irritant to the Juve defence and set up several fine chances including an 83rd minute header for Carlos Bacca, who was denied by a great save by evergreen Gianluigi Buffon, making his 600th appearance for Juventus.
Juventus thought they had won in the 11th minute when Patrice Evra scored but he was ruled offside and Dybala missed a great chance, spooning a shot over from eight yards with just four minutes remaining.