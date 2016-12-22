Most-watched soccer games on US TV for week of December 13-19, 2016

For the second week in a row, NBC Sports had a Premier League match that was the new second most-watched Premier League game of the season. When including NBC Universo, Saturday’s match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United averaged an audience of 1.209 million. August 27’s matchup — also featuring Manchester United as they took on Hull City — averaged just 35,000 more viewers and is they only other Premier League game this season to hold an audience larger than 1 million on NBC. Sunday’s late matches between Manchester City and Arsenal together with Spurs and Burnley also gave NBC it’s most-viewed window of the season on cable as 834,000 viewers watched either game on NBCSN or CNBC.
The FIFA Club World Cup came to an end Sunday morning as 228,000 people watched the unexpected extra-time thriller between Real Madrid and Japan’s Kashima Antlers on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Deportes. Viewership for the tournament was at its highest for the three matches featuring Mexico’s Club América with their clash against Real Madrid on December 15, pulling in 509,000 viewers.
Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for December 6-12, 2016:
|Rank
|Home
|Away
|Competition
|Date
|TV1
|TV2
|Total
|1
|West Brom
|Man Utd
|Premier League
|12/17/16
|NBC; 1114000
|Unvso; 95000
|1,209,000
|2
|Man City
|Arsenal
|Premier League
|12/18/16
|NBCSN; 741000
|—; —
|741,000
|3
|América
|Real Madrid
|Club World Cup
|12/15/16
|FS1; 94000
|FOXD; 415000
|509,000
|4
|Barcelona
|Espanyol
|La Liga
|12/18/16
|beIN; 88000
|beIE; 356000
|444,000
|5
|Crystal Palace
|Chelsea
|Premier League
|12/17/16
|NBCSN; 334000
|Unvso; 45000
|379,000
|6
|Swansea City
|Middlesbrough
|Premier League
|12/17/16
|NBCSN; 375000
|—; —
|375,000
|7
|América
|Atletico Nacional
|Club World Cup
|12/18/16
|FS1; 70000
|FOXD; 293000
|363,000
|8
|Everton
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|12/19/16
|NBCSN; 278000
|Unvso; 30000
|308,000
|9
|Bournemouth
|Southampton
|Premier League
|12/18/16
|NBCSN; 270000
|—; —
|270,000
|10
|Real Madrid
|Kashima Antlers
|Club World Cup
|12/18/16
|FS1; 60000
|FOXD; 168000
|228,000
|11
|Everton
|Arsenal
|Premier League
|12/13/16
|NBCSN; 225000
|—; —
|225,000
|12
|Crystal Palace
|Man Utd
|Premier League
|12/14/16
|NBCSN; 224000
|—; —
|224,000
|13
|Leverkusen
|Ingolstadt
|Bundesliga
|12/18/16
|FS2; 25000
|FOXD; 184000
|209,000
|14
|Sevilla
|Málaga
|La Liga
|12/17/16
|—; —
|beIE; 93000
|93,000
|15
|Spurs
|Burnley
|Premier League
|12/18/16
|CNBC; 93000
|—; —
|93,000
|16
|RB Leipzig
|Hertha
|Bundesliga
|12/17/16
|FS1; 74000
|FOXD; 18000
|92,000
|17
|Atlético Madrid
|Las Palmas
|La Liga
|12/17/16
|—; —
|beIE; 91000
|91,000
|18
|Granada
|Sociedad
|La Liga
|12/17/16
|—; —
|beIE; 90000
|90,000
|19
|Watford
|Sunderland
|Premier League
|12/17/16
|CNBC; 90000
|—; —
|90,000
|20
|Deportivo
|Osasuna
|La Liga
|12/18/16
|—; —
|beIE; 89000
|89,000
|21
|Juventus
|Roma
|Serie A
|12/17/16
|beIN; 84000
|—; —
|84,000
|22
|Hoffenheim
|Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|12/16/16
|FS1; 75000
|GolTV; —
|75,000
|23
|Leganes
|Eibar
|La Liga
|12/18/16
|—; —
|beIE; 49000
|49,000
|24
|PSG
|Lille
|Coupe de la Ligue
|12/14/16
|beIN; 4000
|beIE; 41000
|45,000
|25
|Stoke City
|Leicester City
|Premier League
|12/17/16
|—; —
|Unvso; 43000
|43,000
|26
|Alavés
|Betis
|La Liga
|12/16/16
|—; —
|beIE; 41000
|41,000
|27
|Wolfsburg
|Frankfurt
|Bundesliga
|12/17/16
|—; —
|FOXD; 41000
|41,000
|28
|Norwich
|Aston Villa
|Championship
|12/13/16
|beIN; 16000
|beIE; 14000
|30,000
|29
|Darmstadt
|Bayern
|Bundesliga
|12/18/16
|FS2; 27000
|—; —
|27,000
|30
|AC Milan
|Atalanta
|Serie A
|12/17/16
|beIN; 24000
|—; —
|24,000
|31
|Athletic
|Celta
|La Liga
|12/19/16
|—; —
|beIE; 23000
|23,000
|32
|Mainz
|Hamburg
|Bundesliga
|12/17/16
|FS2; 13000
|—; —
|13,000
|33
|Genoa
|Fiorentina
|Serie A
|12/15/16
|beIN; 4000
|beIE; 7000
|11,000
|34
|Norwich
|Huddersfield
|Championship
|12/16/16
|beIN; 11000
|—; —
|11,000
|35
|QPR
|Aston Villa
|Championship
|12/18/16
|beIN; 11000
|—; —
|11,000
|36
|Leeds Utd
|Brentford
|Championship
|12/17/16
|beIN; 5000
|—; —
|5,000
2016 MLS TV averages:
|League
|Overall
|ESPN
|ESPN2
|ESPND
|FOX
|FS1
|FOXD
|UniMás/UDN
|MLS
|276,689
|290,179
|201,500
|46,000
|658,000
|154,346
|34,677
|218,038
|MLS Playoffs
|273,000
|279,167
|124,000
|44,500
|1,411,000
|191,286
|73,750
|289,600
Most-watched leagues on US TV
|League
|Average
|Liga MX
|760,779
|Premier League
|451,290
|UEFA CL
|366,643
|MLS
|292,365
|La Liga
|145,444
|NWSL
|88,500
|Bundesliga
|77,414
|Primeira Liga
|34,294
|Serie A
|27,634
|Championship
|16,462
|Ligue 1
|14,000
|NASL
|7,500
SEE MORE: Access our archives of US TV ratings for soccer.
The Barcelona-Espanyol derby got 444k, which is quite good, especially compared to Leipzig-Hertha Berlin (92k) and Hoffenheim-Borussia Dortmund (75k), both on Fox Sports 1.