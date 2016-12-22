Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for week of December 13-19, 2016

December 22, 2016 TV Ratings 1 Comment

For the second week in a row, NBC Sports had a Premier League match that was the new second most-watched Premier League game of the season. When including NBC Universo, Saturday’s match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United averaged an audience of 1.209 million. August 27’s matchup — also featuring Manchester United as they took on Hull City — averaged just 35,000 more viewers and is they only other Premier League game this season to hold an audience larger than 1 million on NBC. Sunday’s late matches between Manchester City and Arsenal together with Spurs and Burnley also gave NBC it’s most-viewed window of the season on cable as 834,000 viewers watched either game on NBCSN or CNBC.

The FIFA Club World Cup came to an end Sunday morning as 228,000 people watched the unexpected extra-time thriller between Real Madrid and Japan’s Kashima Antlers on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Deportes. Viewership for the tournament was at its highest for the three matches featuring Mexico’s Club América with their clash against Real Madrid on December 15, pulling in 509,000 viewers.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for December 6-12, 2016:

Rank Home Away Competition Date TV1 TV2 Total
1 West Brom Man Utd Premier League 12/17/16 NBC; 1114000 Unvso; 95000 1,209,000
2 Man City Arsenal Premier League 12/18/16 NBCSN; 741000 —; — 741,000
3 América Real Madrid Club World Cup 12/15/16 FS1; 94000 FOXD; 415000 509,000
4 Barcelona Espanyol La Liga 12/18/16 beIN; 88000 beIE; 356000 444,000
5 Crystal Palace Chelsea Premier League 12/17/16 NBCSN; 334000 Unvso; 45000 379,000
6 Swansea City Middlesbrough Premier League 12/17/16 NBCSN; 375000 —; — 375,000
7 América Atletico Nacional Club World Cup 12/18/16 FS1; 70000 FOXD; 293000 363,000
8 Everton Liverpool Premier League 12/19/16 NBCSN; 278000 Unvso; 30000 308,000
9 Bournemouth Southampton Premier League 12/18/16 NBCSN; 270000 —; — 270,000
10 Real Madrid Kashima Antlers Club World Cup 12/18/16 FS1; 60000 FOXD; 168000 228,000
11 Everton Arsenal Premier League 12/13/16 NBCSN; 225000 —; — 225,000
12 Crystal Palace Man Utd Premier League 12/14/16 NBCSN; 224000 —; — 224,000
13 Leverkusen Ingolstadt Bundesliga 12/18/16 FS2; 25000 FOXD; 184000 209,000
14 Sevilla Málaga La Liga 12/17/16 —; — beIE; 93000 93,000
15 Spurs Burnley Premier League 12/18/16 CNBC; 93000 —; — 93,000
16 RB Leipzig Hertha Bundesliga 12/17/16 FS1; 74000 FOXD; 18000 92,000
17 Atlético Madrid Las Palmas La Liga 12/17/16 —; — beIE; 91000 91,000
18 Granada Sociedad La Liga 12/17/16 —; — beIE; 90000 90,000
19 Watford Sunderland Premier League 12/17/16 CNBC; 90000 —; — 90,000
20 Deportivo Osasuna La Liga 12/18/16 —; — beIE; 89000 89,000
21 Juventus Roma Serie A 12/17/16 beIN; 84000 —; — 84,000
22 Hoffenheim Dortmund Bundesliga 12/16/16 FS1; 75000 GolTV; — 75,000
23 Leganes Eibar La Liga 12/18/16 —; — beIE; 49000 49,000
24 PSG Lille Coupe de la Ligue 12/14/16 beIN; 4000 beIE; 41000 45,000
25 Stoke City Leicester City Premier League 12/17/16 —; — Unvso; 43000 43,000
26 Alavés Betis La Liga 12/16/16 —; — beIE; 41000 41,000
27 Wolfsburg Frankfurt Bundesliga 12/17/16 —; — FOXD; 41000 41,000
28 Norwich Aston Villa Championship 12/13/16 beIN; 16000 beIE; 14000 30,000
29 Darmstadt Bayern Bundesliga 12/18/16 FS2; 27000 —; — 27,000
30 AC Milan Atalanta Serie A 12/17/16 beIN; 24000 —; — 24,000
31 Athletic Celta La Liga 12/19/16 —; — beIE; 23000 23,000
32 Mainz Hamburg Bundesliga 12/17/16 FS2; 13000 —; — 13,000
33 Genoa Fiorentina Serie A 12/15/16 beIN; 4000 beIE; 7000 11,000
34 Norwich Huddersfield Championship 12/16/16 beIN; 11000 —; — 11,000
35 QPR Aston Villa Championship 12/18/16 beIN; 11000 —; — 11,000
36 Leeds Utd Brentford Championship 12/17/16 beIN; 5000 —; — 5,000

2016 MLS TV averages:

League Overall ESPN ESPN2 ESPND FOX FS1 FOXD UniMás/UDN
MLS 276,689 290,179 201,500 46,000 658,000 154,346 34,677 218,038
MLS Playoffs 273,000 279,167 124,000 44,500 1,411,000 191,286 73,750 289,600

Most-watched leagues on US TV

League Average
Liga MX 760,779
Premier League 451,290
UEFA CL 366,643
MLS 292,365
La Liga 145,444
NWSL 88,500
Bundesliga 77,414
Primeira Liga 34,294
Serie A 27,634
Championship 16,462
Ligue 1 14,000
NASL 7,500

  1. NaBUru38 December 22, 2016

    The Barcelona-Espanyol derby got 444k, which is quite good, especially compared to Leipzig-Hertha Berlin (92k) and Hoffenheim-Borussia Dortmund (75k), both on Fox Sports 1.

