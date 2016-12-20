NBC Sports offering holiday cheer with 30 Premier League games in 10 days

While MLS and many of the European leagues go into hibernation, the English Premier League continues through the holidays with a flurry of games in one of the most exciting times of the season.
There are so many games, in fact, that NBC Sports will be broadcasting all 30 Premier League matches within a span of 10 days from Boxing Day (Monday, December 26 to Wednesday, January 4). It’s the time of the year to call in sick or ask your boss for an extra day off as there is so much soccer on offer.
Monday, December 26
Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 7:30am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Manchester United vs. Sunderland, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Arsenal vs. West Brom, 10am, NBC Sports App
Burnley vs. Middlesbrough, 10am, NBC Sports App
Leicester vs. Everton, 10am, NBC Sports App
Swansea vs. West Ham, 10am, NBC Sports App
Hull vs. Manchester City, 12:15pm, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Tuesday, December 27
Liverpool vs. Stoke, 12:15pm, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Wednesday, December 28
Southampton vs. Spurs, 2:45pm, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Friday, December 30
Hull vs. Everton, 3pm, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Saturday, December 31
Burnley vs. Sunderland, 10am, NBC Sports App
Chelsea vs. Stoke, 10am, NBC Sports App
Leicester vs. West Ham, 10am, NBC Sports App
Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough, 10am, NBC Sports App
Southampton vs. West Brom, 10am, NBC Sports App
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 10am, NBC Sports App
Liverpool vs. Manchester City, 12:30pm, NBC, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (with World News Extra add-on) (free trial)
Sunday, January 1
Watford vs. Spurs, 8:30am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 11am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Monday, January 2
Middlesbrough vs. Leicester, 7:30am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Sunderland vs. Liverpool, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Manchester City vs. Burnley, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Everton vs. Southampton, 10am, NBC Sports App
West Brom vs. Hull, 10am, NBC Sports App
West Ham vs. Manchester United, 12:15pm, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Tuesday, January 3
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 2:45pm, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Crystal Palace vs. Swansea, 3pm, NBC Sports App
Stoke vs. Watford, 3pm, NBC Sports App
Wednesday, January 4
Spurs vs. Chelsea, 3pm, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Love the holiday season with all the games on show. Since no other top European league has any games during this time the Premier League gets to showcase its product and attracts new viewers.
Sorry, but my B.S. meter is screaming at that one. Being on the "NBC Sports App" is nowhere even CLOSE to "being broadcast". If the games are actually on a TV channel, I can record them and watch them one after another, even if they are played at the same time. I mean, just LOOK at New Year's Eve day — 7 games and only 1 is being broadcast!
If I want to watch CHE/STK, I have to be in front of my computer, not my television, at 7 a.m. on a Saturday morning — and even then I'm thwarted because I have no way to see LEI/WHU, MU/MID or SOU/WBA which are all at the same time.
This is RIDICULOUS. What do they have that's better than the PL? More car auctions & professional poker? Feh.
Take it up with your provider. I get them all on linear tv, live as they happen.