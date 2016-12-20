An American girl’s perspective on visiting Anfield for the first time to watch Liverpool

Just over one month ago, I had the pleasure to attend an English Premier League match at Anfield. It was my first time in Liverpool and my first time being on another continent. I found myself at Anfield after winning a contest on Twitter. It was an experience that my husband and I will never forget
Being an American, I have grown up surrounded by a lot of different sports. The biggest sports here that tend to have the largest following are American football, basketball and baseball. I live in the suburbs of a city that does not have a shortage of sport teams (Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Fire). However, the only soccer I really knew growing up was the youth teams that our children played on for fun. That is, until I met my husband.
In 1999, I met Tim. From what I know now, I’m quite certain our first date was arranged around a soccer game. Tim, an ex-pat, came to the United States in 1997. He had the opportunity to come here to work and he took advantage of being able to see another country. I knew pretty early on that Tim was a fan of Liverpool Football Club. It was only as we grew closer as a couple that I realized that Tim was much more than just a fan. I learned that there would be no choosing when it came to me or Liverpool Football Club. It would have been a battle I would surely lose. Although at the time I might not have understood it, I accepted it. As the years wore on, I slowly decided to join it, instead of fighting it. You can find a lot of Liverpool Football Club in our house. Photos, clothing, books, flags, scarves, and yes, the dog sports an LFC collar! And something else that is abundant? Coffee mugs. One of the oldest reads, “This is Anfield.” I can still remember asking Tim about “This is Anfield” and he obliged and explained that Anfield was Liverpool Football Club’s home. The “This is” was something I didn’t understand and didn’t really put much thought into.
Fast forward to November 6, 2016. It was a chilly day in Liverpool as we made our way to Anfield to watch Liverpool’s game against Watford. Although we were prepared for a cold day, we were glad it didn’t rain. We exited our car and there I was. Standing in front of Anfield for the very first time! The surroundings seemed familiar. The LFC store had smaller booths set up for you to purchase your LFC gear, which we took advantage of. I witnessed excited fans snapping photos with families and couples.
Tim had been to Anfield before but it had been many years. Plus it was a new experience for him to see the new main stand. There was pre-game entertainment in the form of a band and a large screen that kept fans engaged. We retrieved our tickets and made our way to the lounge, which was included with our tickets.
The Anfield Beat Lounge was nice. Again, there was pre-game entertainment. This time featuring a two man band that played. The design of the lounge resembled a sports bar. There were food and drinks. And in general, it was a place to hang out before, during and after the game.
As game time approached, we made our way to our seats. When I got there, I started to see notable differences in what I had experienced at American football stadiums. First, there were no big screens. I’m used to seeing big screens at both sides of a stadium. We watch those screens in hopes that we get our two seconds of fame. The screens are also used as a source of entertainment, telling the fans when to cheer, when it’s a first down, etc. The screens just add “bells and whistles” to an experience.
As the game went on, however, it became clear that the screens were unnecessary. Without the screens for entertainment and replays, I was forced to be in the moment. I was forced to be present. If I missed a moment, it was gone. The one digital screen you have serves the purpose of time and score. Although the screen also tells you when there is a goal, you likely already knew since you were not distracted with those other “bells and whistles.”
Another difference I noticed that enhanced my experience at Anfield was the lack of alcohol and food sales taking place in the stands. In the baseball and football stadiums I have visited, you see distracting vendors that move up and down the aisles. Not only can they get in your line of sight, you also are disrupted when someone next to you purchases something. You then find yourself being the polite go-between when you pass the beer or hot dog as if you are working on an assembly line. Needless to say, it can be very frustrating.
Back to the match itself, I found myself taking several moments during the game to simply absorb my surroundings. I was surrounded by fans from around the world that were there to see their beloved Liverpool Football Club. I watched the fans in The Kop. Although I could see them waving their flags and could hear them chanting, nothing can compare to feeling them. I could feel the passion they had for their club. As I looked on, I could imagine that every single one of them had a story. A story cultivated from the heart and a memory, not a mere win. Although we all crave the win and we do not show up to watch our team lose, it’s important to note that the emotion does not cease if the club does not get the three points. Sport has fickle fans and although I witnessed a win (a 6-1 victory at that), I would guess that fickle doesn’t live strong within the confines of Anfield.
Last but certainly not least, the song. That beautiful song that has so much meaning. The song I’ve come to know so well over the past 17 years. The song I’ve heard on the television and have had the opportunity to sing while watching Liverpool FC in pre-season games. I cannot quantify with words the emotion I felt when I heard “You’ll Never Walk Alone” start to play live. The entire stadium was focused on that moment. The song that shows respect of a much wider spectrum than one could even describe. The scarves held up to further show the extreme emotion being felt individually but shared between every single person in attendance. It was that moment that I looked over at my husband, singing the song with an immense pride and devotion. He was reunited with his first love and I finally understood. “You’ll Never Walk Alone” is a song that I’ve known since meeting Tim, but I can now unequivocally say it’s not just a tune. It’s a feeling.
I feel so fortunate to have the experience of attending a match at Anfield. It was a visit that has me now longing for more. I have hopes that I will again make it back to stand in amidst all of that passion. For now though, as I drink my morning cup of coffee with that old stained mug, the “This Is” will have a special meaning that I’ll hold close to my heart.
Great story and glad you enjoyed yourself at Anfield 😉 From a scouser who lived in Fort Lauderdale for many years 👍
Thanks Dean! Can’t wait to get back there again! Merry Christmas to you and yours.
Thoroughly enjoy your Anfield experience. Thanks.
This will be shared with Liverpool fans around the world via my Flipboard magazine, Liverpool FC News for Loyal Fans.
Merry Christmas.
Thanks Josh. I was so fortunate to have such an awesome experience! Can’t wait to get back there!
I enjoyed reading this. So pleased you found out what Anfield is all about
and the immense passion. No better feeling than singing YNWA in the stadium.
Hope you get back soon.
I am going to give a different point of view. I am pleased you enjoyed your trip; however the problem with people coming to visit Anfield from all around the world is that local fans find it very difficult to get tickets. In the past parents from the local area would take their children to the game on a Saturday afternoon now this is not possible because of the difficulty of getting tickets at Anfield.
Liverpool fc in my opinion give first option to local fans and then second option to British fans not in liverpool postcode. Third option then to global fans. This is not happening because the club want the tourist fans because they spend more in the club shop.
just another example of globalisation having no consideration for local communities.
Another problem is the global fans do not create the atmosphere like local fans and therefore the atmosphere at Anfield is suffering big time.
So pleased Dawn that you got the chance to feel Anfield. It doesn’t matter how hard you try, words can’t describe it, you just have to feel it.
That was a beautiful piece you have written Dawn. Glad you are part of the family. Ignore the ramblings of the anti OOT Steven. Most of us Scousers appreciate all fellow reds wherever they come from.
YNWA