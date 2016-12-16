Home
EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 17

December 16, 2016 Leagues: EPL, NBC Sports 24 Comments

NBC Sports Group’s Premier League coverage this weekend is highlighted by two blockbuster matches: Manchester City v. Arsenal and Everton v. Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.

Fourth-place Manchester City host third-place Arsenal on Premier League Sunday, this Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and TELEMUNDO. Only one point separates the teams, while Arsenal are tied on points with second-place Liverpool. The teams will be looking to gain ground on first-place Chelsea, who are six points clear at the top of the table. NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play commentator Arlo White calls the match, joined by analysts Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux at the Etihad Stadium.

NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO host coverage of the 227th Merseyside Derby, as Everton face Liverpool on Monday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. ET. The Merseyside Derby is one of the biggest rivalries in English football, with Liverpool winning the last meeting between the teams 4-0. The Toffees host the Reds at Goodison Park on Monday, less than a mile from Liverpool’s Anfield. White calls the match, joined by Dixon. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live.

Weekend match coverage begins this Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live, followed by Crystal Palace v. league-leaders Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO. Coverage continues Saturday at 10 a.m. ET with Middlesbrough v. Swansea City on NBCSN and Sunderland v. Watford on CNBC.

All matches not on NBCSN or CNBC in the Saturday 10 a.m. ET window will be available on Premier League Extra Time, a bonus television package available to MVPDs at no extra cost for customers who receive NBCSN. In addition, on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Premier League’s Goal Rush product will be featured on Premier League Extra Time as well as via the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com.

Saturday’s coverage continues at 12:30 p.m. ET with West Bromwich Albion v. Manchester United on NBC and NBC UNIVERSO. The Red Devils are coming off of back-to-back wins, most recently defeating Crystal Palace 2-1 yesterday.

Live match coverage on Sunday begins at 7:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Bournemouth v. Southampton at 8:30 a.m. ET. CNBC will present coverage of Tottenham v. Burnley Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Premier League Live, joined by former Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Martino and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.

Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN presents the fourth and final episode of Behind the Badge: Watford FC, a series that provides an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Hornets. Voiced by BBC presenter and former English footballer Gary Lineker, this week’s episode focuses on the unique structure of Watford’s front office, explores the history of the club’s iconic badge and follows the squad as they prepare for a crucial match against Everton. Click here for more information on the entire series.

 

Premier League TV schedule

All times Eastern.

 

Saturday, December 17

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 7:30am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue — Jon Champion and Phil Neville

Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue — David Stowell and Andy Walker

Sunderland vs. Watford, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue (with World News Extra add-on channel) — Gary Taphouse and Neil McCann

Stoke vs. Leicester, 10am, NBC Sports App — Jonathan Beck and Keith Andrews

West Ham vs. Hull, 10am, NBC Sports App — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland

West Brom vs. Manchester United, 12:30pm, NBC, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue — Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux

 

Sunday, December 18

Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 8:30am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue — Gary Weaver and Andy Townsend

Manchester City vs. Arsenal, 11am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue — Arlo White, Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon

Spurs vs. Burnley, 11am, CNBC, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue (with World News Extra add-on channel) — Joe Speight and Tony Gale

 

Monday, December 19

Everton vs. Liverpool, 3pm, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue — Arlo White and Lee Dixon

 

24 Comments

  1. cm asia December 16, 2016

    An Arlo Hat Trick.

    Good God.

    Maybe by Monday, he’ll be hoarse.

    LeSaux and Dixon have the best job in all of sports broadcasting. A great seat and they never get to say a word.
    I wonder if they wear earplugs to keep out the “noise”.

    Certainly, the Suits at NBC must see – and hear – how much better guys like Bower, Champion, and Mann are by comparison.

    • Mad About ManU Mourinho December 17, 2016

      Here, have a biscuit.

      • Jon December 17, 2016

        I generally like Arlo but surely one of the producers could tell him to give the others a chance to speak once in a while, since they often have excellent insights. Just letting the action speak for itself on occasion wouldn’t hurt either.

      • cm asia December 17, 2016

        Excellent snark!

        But just once, please tell us why you’re an Arlo fanboy.

  2. Mad About ManU Mourinho December 17, 2016

    Triple Arlo! You couldn’t ask for anything better! Yeah, the best announcer around!

  3. gargoyle December 17, 2016

    I see they continue to stuff Swansea City down our throats…

  4. Reza December 17, 2016

    In World Feed:

    Martin Tyler will be commentator Match of Everton vs Liverpool and Peter Drury will be commentator the two matches: West Bromwich vs Man United and Man City vs Arsenal

    • Weber Niraechtoe December 17, 2016

      how to watch world feed? Btw, stupid decision to let Tyler commentate Merseyside derby, He is either a United or Arsenal fan, maybe I am wrong, but he really dislikes Liverpool, watch Iiv 4-3 Arsenal this season opener on sky. He reacts like nothing happens when Liverpool scored these goals.

      • Christopher Harris December 17, 2016

        If you live in the US, we get the world feed for the commentators except for the games where NBC Sports has their own commentators (Arlo White, Steve Bower, Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon).

        • Jon December 17, 2016

          If you live in Canada you can often choose either the NBC feed or the World Feed (on Sportsnet or Sportsnet World). I avoided Drury today for West Brom/ManU but someone who likes him and doesn’t like Arlo could do the opposite. Quite a nice setup.

        • Weber Niraechtoe December 18, 2016

          So every single time there is no Peter Drury. Arlo White isn’t the worst tbf though.

      • The happy one December 17, 2016

        You can get it through illegal streaming if you live in states. The other countries like Australia, they do use world feed for every game.

        • Weber Niraechtoe December 18, 2016

          What channel shall I use? Bein 11?

      • Reza December 17, 2016

        Weber Niraechtoe

        I am subscriber of beIN SPORTS and these channels have the broadcast rights to show ALL 380 English Premier League matches live in middle east and north africa with World feed

        And Jon champion was the commentator match of Arsenal vs Liverpool in the first week not martin tyler.

        • Weber Niraechtoe December 18, 2016

          Reza
          Tyler was on sky sports 1 for that game

        • Ameen December 19, 2016

          Can anyone subscribe to Bein sports from anywhere in the world? or just in middle east and north africa? I live in the United States, and I tried using VPN but it didnt work.

          • Christopher Harris December 19, 2016

            You can only subscribe to the streaming and TV providers available legally to you in your country.

      • Jon December 17, 2016

        Weber, Martin Tyler reacts like nothing happened when anyone scores.:) Still think he’s class, though.

        • Weber Niraechtoe December 18, 2016

          I just don’t like him because he doesn’t like Liverpool lol

  5. burnsey December 17, 2016

    Arlo is way over the top…non stop talking and hyping. He now has developed this habit that once the game starts, he talks non-stop for 3-4 minutes analyzing the game. Why? We have just watched the pregame for 30 minutes. We don’t need to get another analysis….the game is going on….so annoying.

  6. cm asia December 19, 2016

    Burnsey, you are 100% right.

    Judging by the number of “Thumbs Down” here on anti-Arlo comments, there must be a bunch of Arlo Fanboys.

    I’d love just one of them to take a minute and write something positive about him.
    Maybe we’re missing something, although I doubt it.

    PS: Lee Dixon continues to shine. He’s one of the best analysts I’ve heard on any network.

    • URAN1D10T December 20, 2016

      Is there much difference between a fan boy and someone who complains about the same guy every week? Both are equally obnoxious, he’s obviously not going anywhere so get over it or mute, watch a pirate feed, go outside etc. Mark Lazarus is not going to come on this site and see CM Asia’s comments and make a phone call to have him removed.

      • burnsey December 22, 2016

        That’s what they said about Gus Johnson, and look how that turned out. Fair play if you like Arlo; to each his own. I personally don’t know anyone who enjoys his style, and we have a really large group of EPL followers. For us, he ruins the game.

  7. Jim December 20, 2016

    If Mark Lazarus doesn’t appear on this site at least cm asia still has that biscuit to console himself with..

