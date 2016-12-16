EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 17

NBC Sports Group’s Premier League coverage this weekend is highlighted by two blockbuster matches: Manchester City v. Arsenal and Everton v. Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.
Fourth-place Manchester City host third-place Arsenal on Premier League Sunday, this Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and TELEMUNDO. Only one point separates the teams, while Arsenal are tied on points with second-place Liverpool. The teams will be looking to gain ground on first-place Chelsea, who are six points clear at the top of the table. NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play commentator Arlo White calls the match, joined by analysts Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux at the Etihad Stadium.
NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO host coverage of the 227th Merseyside Derby, as Everton face Liverpool on Monday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. ET. The Merseyside Derby is one of the biggest rivalries in English football, with Liverpool winning the last meeting between the teams 4-0. The Toffees host the Reds at Goodison Park on Monday, less than a mile from Liverpool’s Anfield. White calls the match, joined by Dixon. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live.
Weekend match coverage begins this Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live, followed by Crystal Palace v. league-leaders Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO. Coverage continues Saturday at 10 a.m. ET with Middlesbrough v. Swansea City on NBCSN and Sunderland v. Watford on CNBC.
All matches not on NBCSN or CNBC in the Saturday 10 a.m. ET window will be available on Premier League Extra Time, a bonus television package available to MVPDs at no extra cost for customers who receive NBCSN. In addition, on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Premier League’s Goal Rush product will be featured on Premier League Extra Time as well as via the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com.
Saturday’s coverage continues at 12:30 p.m. ET with West Bromwich Albion v. Manchester United on NBC and NBC UNIVERSO. The Red Devils are coming off of back-to-back wins, most recently defeating Crystal Palace 2-1 yesterday.
Live match coverage on Sunday begins at 7:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Bournemouth v. Southampton at 8:30 a.m. ET. CNBC will present coverage of Tottenham v. Burnley Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.
Rebecca Lowe hosts Premier League Live, joined by former Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Martino and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN presents the fourth and final episode of Behind the Badge: Watford FC, a series that provides an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Hornets. Voiced by BBC presenter and former English footballer Gary Lineker, this week’s episode focuses on the unique structure of Watford’s front office, explores the history of the club’s iconic badge and follows the squad as they prepare for a crucial match against Everton. Click here for more information on the entire series.
Premier League TV schedule
All times Eastern.
Saturday, December 17
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 7:30am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue — Jon Champion and Phil Neville
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue — David Stowell and Andy Walker
Sunderland vs. Watford, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue (with World News Extra add-on channel) — Gary Taphouse and Neil McCann
Stoke vs. Leicester, 10am, NBC Sports App — Jonathan Beck and Keith Andrews
West Ham vs. Hull, 10am, NBC Sports App — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
West Brom vs. Manchester United, 12:30pm, NBC, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue — Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux
Sunday, December 18
Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 8:30am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue — Gary Weaver and Andy Townsend
Manchester City vs. Arsenal, 11am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue — Arlo White, Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon
Spurs vs. Burnley, 11am, CNBC, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue (with World News Extra add-on channel) — Joe Speight and Tony Gale
Monday, December 19
Everton vs. Liverpool, 3pm, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue — Arlo White and Lee Dixon
An Arlo Hat Trick.
Good God.
Maybe by Monday, he’ll be hoarse.
LeSaux and Dixon have the best job in all of sports broadcasting. A great seat and they never get to say a word.
I wonder if they wear earplugs to keep out the “noise”.
Certainly, the Suits at NBC must see – and hear – how much better guys like Bower, Champion, and Mann are by comparison.
Here, have a biscuit.
I generally like Arlo but surely one of the producers could tell him to give the others a chance to speak once in a while, since they often have excellent insights. Just letting the action speak for itself on occasion wouldn’t hurt either.
Excellent snark!
But just once, please tell us why you’re an Arlo fanboy.
Triple Arlo! You couldn’t ask for anything better! Yeah, the best announcer around!
I see they continue to stuff Swansea City down our throats…
In World Feed:
Martin Tyler will be commentator Match of Everton vs Liverpool and Peter Drury will be commentator the two matches: West Bromwich vs Man United and Man City vs Arsenal
how to watch world feed? Btw, stupid decision to let Tyler commentate Merseyside derby, He is either a United or Arsenal fan, maybe I am wrong, but he really dislikes Liverpool, watch Iiv 4-3 Arsenal this season opener on sky. He reacts like nothing happens when Liverpool scored these goals.
If you live in the US, we get the world feed for the commentators except for the games where NBC Sports has their own commentators (Arlo White, Steve Bower, Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon).
If you live in Canada you can often choose either the NBC feed or the World Feed (on Sportsnet or Sportsnet World). I avoided Drury today for West Brom/ManU but someone who likes him and doesn’t like Arlo could do the opposite. Quite a nice setup.
So every single time there is no Peter Drury. Arlo White isn’t the worst tbf though.
You can get it through illegal streaming if you live in states. The other countries like Australia, they do use world feed for every game.
What channel shall I use? Bein 11?
Weber Niraechtoe
I am subscriber of beIN SPORTS and these channels have the broadcast rights to show ALL 380 English Premier League matches live in middle east and north africa with World feed
And Jon champion was the commentator match of Arsenal vs Liverpool in the first week not martin tyler.
Reza
Tyler was on sky sports 1 for that game
Can anyone subscribe to Bein sports from anywhere in the world? or just in middle east and north africa? I live in the United States, and I tried using VPN but it didnt work.
You can only subscribe to the streaming and TV providers available legally to you in your country.
Weber, Martin Tyler reacts like nothing happened when anyone scores.:) Still think he’s class, though.
I just don’t like him because he doesn’t like Liverpool lol
Arlo is way over the top…non stop talking and hyping. He now has developed this habit that once the game starts, he talks non-stop for 3-4 minutes analyzing the game. Why? We have just watched the pregame for 30 minutes. We don’t need to get another analysis….the game is going on….so annoying.
Burnsey, you are 100% right.
Judging by the number of “Thumbs Down” here on anti-Arlo comments, there must be a bunch of Arlo Fanboys.
I’d love just one of them to take a minute and write something positive about him.
Maybe we’re missing something, although I doubt it.
PS: Lee Dixon continues to shine. He’s one of the best analysts I’ve heard on any network.
Is there much difference between a fan boy and someone who complains about the same guy every week? Both are equally obnoxious, he’s obviously not going anywhere so get over it or mute, watch a pirate feed, go outside etc. Mark Lazarus is not going to come on this site and see CM Asia’s comments and make a phone call to have him removed.
That’s what they said about Gus Johnson, and look how that turned out. Fair play if you like Arlo; to each his own. I personally don’t know anyone who enjoys his style, and we have a really large group of EPL followers. For us, he ruins the game.
If Mark Lazarus doesn’t appear on this site at least cm asia still has that biscuit to console himself with..