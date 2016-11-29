Sling TV DVR capabilities coming soon to soccer fans

Sling TV has announced that they will be adding DVR capabilities soon that have the added benefit of recordings not being limited to 28 days, like they are on PS Vue.
Available starting in December, the cloud DVR beta program will roll out first on Roku streaming players and Roku TV’s. Customers who subscribe to Sling Orange and/or Sling Blue using Roku devices may request an invitation for the beta program by visiting www.sling.com/dvr. At launch, customers selected for the beta program will receive 100 hours of cloud DVR storage at no charge.
Sling TV’s cloud DVR service will roll out to other devices in the future after the Roku beta trial has ended.
Here’s a quick list of the pros and cons of Sling’s new cloud DVR feature:
Pros:
• Sling TV’s cloud DVR will not have a 28-day restriction on recordings (like PS Vue does),
• Conflict-free recording – Sling TV subscribers may record multiple programs simultaneously, with no recording conflicts.
• Sling TV’s DVR will have the ability to pause as well as rewind or fast-forward recorded content,
• At launch, the beta program offers up to 100 hours of cloud DVR storage at no extra charge to Roku users who participate in Sling’s beta program.
• Your DVR content will be integrated directly into your “My TV” screen, so you can get to your recordings easily and quickly.
Cons:
• It’s unlikely that the DVR feature will be able to record games televised across the ESPN channels (“thanks Disney”),
I just got sling TV (Feb 5, 2017). I plan on using it on my Apple TV; will be able to DVR games yet? I really want to DVR the mid-week Champions League games so I can watch them in the evening.