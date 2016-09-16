EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 5

Unbeaten Chelsea host Liverpool this Friday, September 16, at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, kicking off NBC Sports Group’s Premier League coverage this weekend. A bicycle kick from Chelsea’s Diego Costa in the final 10 minutes of their match against Swansea City last weekend leveled them 2-2 with the Swans to remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season. Liverpool come off a 4-1 win over last season’s champions Leicester City.
NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play announcer Arlo White calls the match, joined by analyst Graeme Le Saux at Stamford Bridge. Coverage begins Friday at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN. Rebecca Lowe hosts Premier League Live, joined by former Jamaican National Team Player Robbie Earle, and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
Premier League action on Saturday, September 17, begins at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN with Premier League Live, followed by Manchester City v. Bournemouth. Manchester City enter the match coming off a 2-1 victory in the Manchester Derby, their fourth consecutive Premier League victory to open the season, against rivals Manchester United. Saturday’s coverage continues at 12:30 p.m. ET with Everton v. Middlesbrough on NBC and NBC UNIVERSO. Everton are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, coming off a 3-0 victory against Sunderland, during which Romelu Lukaku scored a hat trick in just under 12 minutes of match play. Following the match, NBC presents a live Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Coverage on Sunday, September 18, begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on CNBC with Premier League Live, followed by Watford v. Manchester United at 7 a.m. ET on CNBC and NBC UNIVERSO. Premier League action continues with Crystal Palace v. Stoke City at 9:15 a.m. ET on CNBC. This week’s live Premier League coverage wraps up Sunday at 11 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Tottenham v. Sunderland on NBCSN and TELEMUNDO at 11:30 a.m. ET. Tottenham are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, coming off a 4-0 win against Stoke City.
All matches not on NBCSN or CNBC in the Saturday 10 a.m. ET or Sunday 9:15 a.m. ET television windows will be available on Premier League Extra Time, a bonus television package available to MVPDs at no extra cost for customers who receive NBCSN. In addition, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Premier League’s new Goal Rush product will be featured on Premier League Extra Time as well as via the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com. Manchester City v. Bournemouth will be this week’s featured match on Goal Rush.
Here’s the schedule of commentator assignments for this weekend:
Friday, September 16
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 3pm, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue; Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux
Saturday, September 17
Manchester City vs. Bournemouth, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue; Tony Jones and Neil McCann
Hull vs. Arsenal, 10am, NBC Universo and NBC Sports App; Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Leicester vs. Burnley, 10am, NBC Sports App; Gary Taphouse and Keith Andrews
West Brom vs. West Ham, 10am, NBC Sports App; Joe Speight and Tony Gale
Everton vs. Middlesbrough, 12:30pm, NBC, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue; Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux
Sunday, September 18
Watford vs. Manchester United, 7am, CNBC, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue; Peter Drury and David Pleat
Crystal Palace vs. Stoke, 9:15am, CNBC, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue; Ian Darke and David Prutton
Southampton vs. Swansea, 9:15am, NBC Sports App; Gary Weaver and Danny Higginbotham
Spurs vs. Sunderland, 11:30am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue; Jon Champion and Andy Townsend
