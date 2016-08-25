Commentator assignments for beIN SPORTS’ weekend of La Liga, Serie A and Ligue Un

beIN SPORTS has revealed their commentator assignments for this weekend’s featured matches.
Fan favorites Phil Schoen and Ray Hudson return to commentate the Real Madrid and Barcelona matches. Meanwhile, the duo of Andres Cordero and Matteo Bonetti will be announcing Lazio vs. Juventus as well as recently promoted Leganes versus Atletico Madrid.
Here are the commentator assignment for this weekend:
Saturday, August 27
Lazio vs. Juventus, Noon, beIN SPORTS, Sling TV and fuboTV — English-language beIN SPORTS: Andres Cordero and Matteo Bonetti; Spanish-language beIN SPORTS en Español: Jaime Macias and Juan Fernando Mora
Real Madrid vs. Celta, 2:15pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling TV and fuboTV — English-language beIN SPORTS: Phil Schoen and Ray Hudson; Spanish-language beIN SPORTS en Español: José Hernández and Eduardo Biscayart
Leganes vs. Atletico Madrid, 4:15pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling TV and fuboTV — English-language beIN SPORTS: Andres Cordero and Matteo Bonetti; Spanish-language beIN SPORTS en Español: Jorge Ottati and Alejandro Farffann
Sunday, August 28
Athletic vs. Barcelona, 2:15pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling TV and fuboTV — English-language beIN SPORTS: Phil Schoen and Ray Hudson; Spanish-language beIN SPORTS en Español: José Hernández and Eduardo Biscayart
Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 2:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV — English-language beIN SPORTS: world feed; Spanish-language beIN SPORTS en Español: Jaime Macias and Pablo Mariño. Note game will be joined in progress at 4.10pm ET on beIN SPORTS. Game will be delayed until 1am ET on beIN SPORTS en Español. But it will be live on beIN SPORTS Connect.
Any idea the effect college football will have on which soccer matches beIN will show? Especially on Saturdays
Why would beIN worry about college football? In light of beIN’s programming your question makes no sense whatsoever.
beIN SPORTS has acquired the rights to college football. Coverage begins this September. See http://www.beinsports.com/us/college-sports/news/meet-the-talent-bein-sports-college-sports-te/324404 for more details.
When I think BeIN Sports I think Soccer, Soccer, Soccer oh and a bunch of other international sports. There are thousands of other sports channels that have college football and basketball. I don’t understand why BeIN needs to add football. I understand the want to grow your fan base in the United States but the reason I tune in is for the excellent soccer coverage. Don’t mess with what made you great!
Andres Cordero is the worst commentator in sports media. BEin really needs to tell him to tone down the over pronunciation of players’ names and that it’s Sami Khedira not Khedida. He’s so irritating I often turn off the sound when he’s commentating.