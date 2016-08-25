Home
Commentator assignments for beIN SPORTS' weekend of La Liga, Serie A and Ligue Un

Commentator assignments for beIN SPORTS’ weekend of La Liga, Serie A and Ligue Un

August 25, 2016

bein-sports

beIN SPORTS has revealed their commentator assignments for this weekend’s featured matches.

Fan favorites Phil Schoen and Ray Hudson return to commentate the Real Madrid and Barcelona matches. Meanwhile, the duo of Andres Cordero and Matteo Bonetti will be announcing Lazio vs. Juventus as well as recently promoted Leganes versus Atletico Madrid.

Here are the commentator assignment for this weekend:

Saturday, August 27

Lazio vs. Juventus, Noon, beIN SPORTS, Sling TV and fuboTV — English-language beIN SPORTS: Andres Cordero and Matteo Bonetti; Spanish-language beIN SPORTS en Español: Jaime Macias and Juan Fernando Mora

Real Madrid vs. Celta, 2:15pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling TV and fuboTV — English-language beIN SPORTS: Phil Schoen and Ray Hudson; Spanish-language beIN SPORTS en Español: José Hernández and Eduardo Biscayart

Leganes vs. Atletico Madrid, 4:15pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling TV and fuboTV — English-language beIN SPORTS: Andres Cordero and Matteo Bonetti; Spanish-language beIN SPORTS en Español: Jorge Ottati and Alejandro Farffann

 

 

Sunday, August 28

Athletic vs. Barcelona, 2:15pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling TV and fuboTV — English-language beIN SPORTS: Phil Schoen and Ray Hudson; Spanish-language beIN SPORTS en Español: José Hernández and Eduardo Biscayart

Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 2:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV — English-language beIN SPORTS: world feed; Spanish-language beIN SPORTS en Español: Jaime Macias and Pablo Mariño. Note game will be joined in progress at 4.10pm ET on beIN SPORTS. Game will be delayed until 1am ET on beIN SPORTS en Español. But it will be live on beIN SPORTS Connect.

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

5 Comments

  1. Kirby Grimes August 25, 2016

    Any idea the effect college football will have on which soccer matches beIN will show? Especially on Saturdays

  2. Jeremy August 26, 2016

    When I think BeIN Sports I think Soccer, Soccer, Soccer oh and a bunch of other international sports. There are thousands of other sports channels that have college football and basketball. I don’t understand why BeIN needs to add football. I understand the want to grow your fan base in the United States but the reason I tune in is for the excellent soccer coverage. Don’t mess with what made you great!

  3. Ian January 22, 2017

    Andres Cordero is the worst commentator in sports media. BEin really needs to tell him to tone down the over pronunciation of players’ names and that it’s Sami Khedira not Khedida. He’s so irritating I often turn off the sound when he’s commentating.

