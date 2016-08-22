Home
Comparison of different Sling TV packages available for soccer fans

August 22, 2016 Sling TV 14 Comments

Sling TV offers so many different streaming packages that it can sometimes be confusing which one is the best one for you.

With Sling TV, you can watch the best soccer leagues from around the world without needing a cable or TV subscription. Plus you can save money by switching to Sling TV and still watch your favorite team week-in week-out.

But which Sling TV package is best for you? And what are the differences between the options available?

For example, did you know there’s a Sling Latino, Sling Brazilian and Sling World Sports that are available?

Find out below and then sign up for a free 7-day trial to the Sling TV package of your choice.

Chances are that you may not be aware of all of the different Sling TV packages.

Here they are:

Sling Blue Sling Orange Sling World Sports Sling Latino Sling Brazilian
           
Soccer-related channels NBCSN, NBC, FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net, Univision, UniMas, Galavision, Lifetime ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Galavision, Lifetime beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, One World Sports NBC Universo, Azteca, ESPN Deportes, Univision Deportes, Univision, UniMas, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Galavision TV Globo Internacional, PFC, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, One World Sports
           
Soccer leagues and competitions Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, NWSL, 2017 Gold Cup, Rio Olympics, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games MLS, select USMNT and USWNT games, International Champions Cup, Euro 2016/2020, select World Cup qualifiers, Euro 2020 qualifying games, NWSL, DFB Pokal, select friendlies, UEFA Super Cup, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019 La Liga, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, League Cup, Championship, Serie A, Ligue Un, NASL, Asian Champions League, 2019 Copa America Select Liga MX and Premier League games, MLS, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Championship, League Cup, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers Campeonato Brasileiro, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Asian Champions League
           
Free trial 7-day free trial 7-day free trial 7-day free trial 7-day free trial 7-day free trial
           
Contract required No; month-to-month No; month-to-month No; month-to-month No; month-to-month No; month-to-month
           
Number of channels 44 28 6 25 24
           
Pricing starts at $25/month $20/month $10/month $10/month $25/month
           
SIGN-UP FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

You can often add on channels to your Sling TV subscription, so check to see what add-on extra packages are available.

Plus you can combine Sling Blue and Sling Orange together for $40/month.

As always, if you have any questions about Sling TV, let us know in the comments section below.

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

14 Comments

  1. Brian August 22, 2016

    Is NBC Sports Ap available to Sling subscribers?

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris August 22, 2016

      Not yet but it should be coming soon.

      Reply
  2. Velija August 22, 2016

    I really dont get it, why post this without mentioning PS Vue as well? The whole purpose here is to give cord-cutters who want to watch football the best options, but only one is listed, and its arguably the lesser.

    If the site isnt sponsored by Sling, then all you need to do is write that you can get all of this on PS Vue as well for cheaper, and get NBC Sports App access, and now beIN Sports Connect access.

    Its simply a far better deal, with better picture quality, and more options.

    One final thing, it is noted multiple times that the site isnt sponsored by Sling, but come on, theres no way they dont get something off the mentions at least, and even if it we’re, just disclose it, no one cares if there is money being exchanged as long as its acknowledged.

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris August 22, 2016

      The article doesn’t mention Vue because the comparison has nothing to do with Vue.

      We have a ton of companies that feature ads on this site including Vue, Sling TV, fuboTV, AT&T and others.

      Reply
  3. Dickie Dunn August 22, 2016

    The problem with Vue is IP restriction. If you don’t travel, then Vue is for you. I travel a lot and sometimes go to places where I don’t have cable where I’m staying. Sling is perfect for me.

    And $25/month for FS1/2, NBCSN, and $5 more per month for BeIN is a pretty sick deal, better than Vue.

    Reply
    • Velija August 22, 2016

      Thats why you use the various providers apps.

      If youre on the go, use FSGO, Watch ESPN, NBC Sports app, or beIN Connect.

      Every single one is authorized with a PS Vue sub, thats jwhy its currently better than Sling.

      Reply
      • Dickie Dunn August 23, 2016

        $30 is still cheaper than Vue would cost me given I’m in a major market that gets the local stations ($40).

        But Vue fanboys will defend it to the death.

        Reply
        • URAN1D10T August 23, 2016

          Vue fanboys? So you’re a Sling fanboy? Much like this site is.

          Reply
      • Dickie Dunn August 23, 2016

        …and I should not have to have different apps simply for the “convenience” to watch remotely.

        Reply
  4. MDFootball August 22, 2016

    What is the $10 Brazilian package? I looked on the site and all the packages are $20 and up from what I could tell.

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris August 22, 2016

      MDFootball, that was a typo. Sling Brazilian is $25/month. Thanks for bringing that to my attention. The article has now been updated.

      Reply
      • Captain Obvious August 22, 2016

        He has to pay for the site somehow I guess…

        Reply
  5. John Overbey August 22, 2016

    Will abc cbs and texas longhorns network be added to sling tv in ft worth

    Reply
  6. Giuseppe Sardina July 27, 2017

    Hi just wondering if the Italian channel package on Sling tv broadcast soccer games on any of those channels?
    Thanks for all the info.

    Reply

