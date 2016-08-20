Brazil v Germany Olympic football final starting line-ups

Rio de Janeiro (AFP) – Starting line-ups for the Rio 2016 men’s football final between Brazil and Germany at the Maracana stadium in Rio on Saturday (2030 GMT kick-off):
Brazil (4-2-3-1)
Weverton; Zeca, Marquinhos, Rodrigo Caio, Douglas Santos; Walace, Renato Augusto; Gabriel Barbosa, Luan, Gabriel Jesus; Neymar (capt)
Germany (4-2-3-1)
Timo Horn; Jeremy Toljan, Matthias Ginter, Niklas Suele, Lukas Klostermann; Sven Bender, Lars Bender; Julian Brandt, Max Meyer (capt), Serge Gnabry; Davie Selke
