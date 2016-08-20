Home
Brazil v Germany Olympic football final starting line-ups

Brazil v Germany Olympic football final starting line-ups

August 20, 2016 Brazil, German National Team, Germany, Olympics 1 Comment

Rio de Janeiro (AFP) – Starting line-ups for the Rio 2016 men’s football final between Brazil and Germany at the Maracana stadium in Rio on Saturday (2030 GMT kick-off):

Brazil (4-2-3-1)

Weverton; Zeca, Marquinhos, Rodrigo Caio, Douglas Santos; Walace, Renato Augusto; Gabriel Barbosa, Luan, Gabriel Jesus; Neymar (capt)

Germany (4-2-3-1)

Timo Horn; Jeremy Toljan, Matthias Ginter, Niklas Suele, Lukas Klostermann; Sven Bender, Lars Bender; Julian Brandt, Max Meyer (capt), Serge Gnabry; Davie Selke

Related Posts

About The Author

AFP

One Response

  1. topelevencheat.net December 25, 2016

    I think that everything wrote was very logical. However, what about this?
    suppose you wrote a catchier title? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how
    to run your website, but suppose you added a title that makes people desire more?

    I mean Brazil v Germany Olympic football final starting
    line-ups – World Soccer Talk is a little plain. You could peek
    at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create post titles to get viewers interested.
    You might add a video or a picture or two to grab
    people excited about everything’ve got to say. In my opinion, it could make
    your posts a little bit more interesting.

    Reply

Leave a Reply