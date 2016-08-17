NBC Sports should consider launching a Premier League Channel

If you’re like me, you love NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League. The coverage is hands down the best we’ve ever seen when it comes to soccer, and the network hardly ever makes a wrong move. But you want more. Wouldn’t it be great to see more replays shown during the week? Would you tune in every day to watch Premier League news, interview and discussion shows? Could the network get the rights to classic footage and show that? Could we see more episodes of the Premier League Review Show and more?
What if NBC Sports could combine all of that into one Premier League Channel that would only be available in the United States and would be available on a subscription fee? You would get to see every single Premier League game live and on demand, as well as all of the shoulder programming and news you could possibly need or want. How much would you be willing to pay for that? $25/month? $30/month? Even $35/month?
At the same time that soccer fans in the United States are wanting more Premier League coverage, NBC Sports and its parent company Comcast faces a difficult future. Analysts predict that cable TV revenue in the US will drop by $2.7 billion in the next 10 years as the move to broadband continues to boom. Plus it’s harder than ever to hit revenue goals when sports TV rights fees are on a rise (including the Premier League, which cost NBC Sports $960 million for 6 years).
While NBC Sports already has the security of a 6-year TV rights cycle, it has to juggle the Premier League TV programming with other commitments, which is why Premier League games sometimes get moved to CNBC, USA and other channels because of the Olympics or other sports. And it’s why we haven’t seen a lot of shoulder programming from NBC Sports prior to or after the opening weekend.
When it comes down to it, NBC Sports has to focus its attention on where the money is. And NBC’s current business model focuses on generating revenue from TV advertising as well as cable subscriber fees. Although dated, NBCSN recently was receiving 32 cents out of every cable subscriber’s monthly bill. Compare that to the $7.04 that ESPN received. With such a disparity like that, NBC Sports has to be laser focused on keeping costs down and working within set budgets.
But by basing its business model on TV ad revenue and subscriber fees as well as working within tight budgets, NBC Sports is limited to what it can provide the consumer.
That’s why I think the business model should change and NBC Sports should consider launching a Premier League Channel.
For new fans and tire kickers, NBC could still broadcast 1 or 2 Premier League games per weekend on over-the-air television or NBCSN. But if you want to watch all 10 games live and on-demand as well as watch all of the daily Premier League coverage (a lot of it from Premier League Productions where NBC Sports doesn’t have reinvent the wheel or spend a lot of production costs creating new shows), you would need to subscribe to the Premier League Channel.
Given that the TV industry is a mess when it comes to adding new networks to cable networks across the United States, the Premier League Channel would be a digital only channel that’s available online. It would feature an app that works on Roku, Xbox One, PS4, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire and other devices. Plus, Sling TV, PS Vue and fuboTV customers would subscribe to the channel through those streaming services too. By being available online, it guarantees that every single person that wants the Premier League Channel can get it no matter where they live and whether they’re a cord cutter or not.
On top of the Premier League Channel, you could subscribe to your favorite club’s channel for an extra $5/month so you get more news straight from the club in addition to all of the Premier League news and games.
The economics of a Premier League Channel would depend on how many people would sign up for it in order to make it viable where NBC Sports could generate more revenue via a direct business model instead of focusing its efforts on TV advertising and subscriber fees.
But with more consumers getting rid of their cable and satellite services and moving to watching programming via broadband, it would be wise for NBC Sports to consider being ahead of the curve and being a leader in its industry.
I believe the secret to the Premier League Channel’s success would be in the shoulder programming. Yes, the games are vitally important, but it’s the shoulder programming that would make or break the channel. But most of that type of programming is already available at NBC’s fingertips with Premier League Productions – the vast majority of which Americans have never seen.
So what do you think? If NBC Sports considered launching a Premier League Channel, would you be in? And if so, how much would you be willing to pay each month? Share your opinions in the comments section below.
I would pay $15, that’s what Uverse charges for Fox Soccer Plus, I don’t subscribe to Fox Soccer because imo it is not worth it but I would to this. It would be interesting to see if it would have many viewers, NBC’s coverage is great but it would be to nice to have a show during the week with updates and previews.
One point that I think is so important is NBC looking to the future, just like you said. How we view sports is changing so quickly that if any channel doesn’t stay at the front of that change they will be left behind. I have heard many people say that how we view games is going to be the biggest change in football over the coming years. Even if NBC would have a few of the add-on PL shows would help. Not sure about a full channel, but your right, things are changing and networks need to be thinking about staying on the forefront of whats coming.
In my opinion, gone are the days where “dedicated” football channels seem to be worth the money to establish. Instead, focus on platform apps and online media streams seems to be the most convenient and practical for viewing football. At this current time, I can hop onto my Roku at any moment and watch any replay, or live match I want on my huge flat screen in spectacular HD quality. Why would I need a single channel to do this when better technology already exists and is already in use?
Now, a discussion of making NBC sports premier league app channels available on a monthly, or seasonal package price for those without cable is definitely something to discuss, especially for cord cutters, but creating a separate cable channel itself would be expensive and still not show nearly the amount of footy that the NBC Sports App currently shows on a given weekend.
Why don’t they just make the Golf Channel NBCSN 2? Then they have another channel to work with.
Actually keep Golf Channel . Make Universal HD into NBCSN2. Also, make a weekly show called
PRO SOCCER TALK LIVE! BAM!! All your football highlights and analysis will be right there with the personality as well. Also World Soccer Talk, I feel life nbcsn needs to get another soccer league like the FA cup and add the FA community shield as a Huge opener. To top it off, NBC sports team should get the CONCACAF <(all leagues(mens and womens)). If they are willing this network will grow with this idea 🙂
Because Golf Channel is very lucrative from an advertising standpoint. Golf brings quite the wealthy demographic.
Not sure having a Premier League Channel helps anything. One of main reasons NBC splashed out a ton for the PL, was to bolster it’s fledgling sports network.
Showing 5+ live matches simultaneously is obviously not practical on one channel. Is it worth creating and spending a ton on branding a channel, knowing that the rights are only guaranteed for a few years?
What NBC needs is a nightly or weekly Premier League centric preview / review soccer show, similar to what BeIN has for Serie A / La Liga.
Good points. Regarding the 5+ matches live at once, that’s what the digital broadband channel would provide — instant overflow channels without the issue of dealing with Premier League Extra Time. We’re 3 years into the NBC deal and many people still don’t have access to PL Extra Time.
But thats not on NBC, thats on the provider. Hell 1st I had it, 2nd year Comcast decided that it was only for people on the X1 platform. Long story short, cable companies are greedy.
Agreed. But if NBC launched it’s own digital streaming channel (complete with overflow channels), it would avoid a lot of the issues it has faced with cable companies (including its own parent company Comcast). Cable companies are greedy and slow, but it’s time for NBC Sports to look ahead. We’re all moving towards streaming everything.
Yeah but we also know how long it can take some cable companies to add a new channel. And now I have to pay extra for overflow games.
Fair points on the PL extra time but Isn’t that what the NBCSN app (Olympic hijacking aside) currently does? But then again, if one doesn’t have a Roku, Apple TV etc, it can be potentially frustrating.
I believe Comcast invested heavily in content and purchased NBC, to leverage access to content against the flood of cord cutting. Perhaps, they see it as self-defeating to create a stand alone digital channel. However, streaming is the future, as you have rightly stated. They should give in and find a way to monetize it.
I don’t know what the solution will be when we finally go a la carte for all TV content, but in the interim, I also don’t know that a channel dedicated to the Prem would be so successful either. Long days full replays and football history documentaries with news updates between?
Football coverage was waaaaaay better when we had Setanta, Skysports updates via Fox, Fox Football Fone-in, etc. etc. NBC has done a nice job with the Prem, but I think a channel that covers more European football in general, with licences and live content from the UK would be the best.
While we’re on the topic, why not just change the rules and get BTSport and/or Sky along with Channel 4 directly from the UK? How many of us actually sit through all the terrible advertising in U.S. broadcasts anyway? f*** the corporate rules.
Ultimately, channels, are the problem. Its channels that you have to subscribe to in order to watch that one show/game a week. Its that channel that gets lumped into a package of other channels you wont watch at a premium tier. Its that package of channels that then get distributed by a provider that requires bulk pricing, fees and contracts.
What people want, and what is driving cord cutting in general, is on-demand content, which can include live sports.
Now Sling is wayyyy better than the old days of having to pay $100 for an upper tier package for Setanta and FSC. But, its still ultimately a strategically packaged bloatfest. They are packaging channels in the same way cable/satellite did, in an effort to have users spend as much money as possible, while subsidizing channels/content they dont want.
So, should NBC have a Prem channel? No, because the Premier League itself should be offering it directly to us. Why should we need NBC to watch all Premier League games? We should be paying the Premier League for their content, because at least when we pay the Premier League and not NBC, there is a direct value proposition occurring. When you pay NBC, you are also subsidizing the deals they make for other sports rights and content. I dont want to subsidize their coverage of Formula 1, and their fans shouldn’t want to subsidize people watching soccer.
The one thing that you are forgetting is that the Premier League wants a guaranteed income stream from its games. They are in the business of football, not television. If they were to get into the broadcasting business then they expose themselves to significant risk vs a guaranteed income stream. They put their games out to bid and accept the highest offer. It is then up to the television providers to package the content to their viewers in whatever manner that they believe will maximize their profits. Specialization and capitalism at work!
That said, I have Cox Cable and they do a pretty good job with NBC Extra Time. I record the games on my two TiVos and watch them throughout the week. To me, the worst part of this is tha NBC posts the scores of the ongoing games in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. I have fixed this problem by covering up this area of the screen. However, there is no defense from the commentators announcing the current score of a game! I wish that they would realize that many people time-shift these games and avoid any mention of scores of other games.
During the 3:00 UK ( 10:00AM Eastern ) window, you should record the Extra Time games and watch them before the 2 NBC broadcasts.
.
NBC does NOT show the other scores on the Extra Time games, and IMG – the Premier League’s production company – mandates its commentators to NOT mention the scores of other matches, as many countries show many games on delay.
There is one exception.
They do reference other scores on the last day of the season when all matches are played at the same time and other scores are very relevant to the match they are calling.
Manchester united is my team. I have a TiVo pass for both “Manchester United” and a “Premier League Soccer”, any channel, new or repeat.
Manchester uniteds game against Southampton today was moved to USA network.
The game showed up as “To be announced” in the TV schedule, thus didn’t get recorded.
The game is not showing up in the Event Replay portion of the app.
No, NBC hasn’t done a good job with the premier league.
Jesus… when a game is over, post the replay. Especially when you move it to weird channels, etc..
For those who who are not un-familiar with the Premier League channel or PLTV, here is what the channel is all about. This channel was launched in the season of 2010/2011 in the purpose to give comprehension coverage for the viewers around the globe. This is a 24 hour channel that streams PL matches and programmes only. They have their own studio and their own pundits just like Sky or BT. They have pre-match and post matches. As well as programmes like Fanzone, Match Pack, Football Today, Premier League Preview and review. As well as classic matches. The main anchor of this channel is John Dykes. Some of Their regular pundit team include Andy Townsend, Michel Owen for the Sunday matches, Don Hutchison, Ian Wright and some other big names. During the build-ups they go live their reports on the ground as well as their commentry team. I live in Minneapolis and I watch this channel on app, an Indian TV chanel (StarSport) which streams the PLTV live.
It is great as it is. You can watch every game of your team live on TV. The Extra Time channels are the best thing ever. Why tinker with perfection? Seriously – the USA has the best coverage in the world at the moment of the actual games. Please leave it be.
Manchester United were a good team, as Max Keiser argues, until after it was bought by Americans.
The same applies to many other clubs and premier league itself. There were ten or so points difference between the champions and the relegated clubs in the first division era and the English teams were dominating the European Cups. Globilasation has killed football like it did everything else from arts to literature.. There is no reason for Rooney to be making what he is making a week while 25% of Greater Manchester live in abject poverty.
This can never happen while there is a 4 year open contract with EPL.
If they spend all this money setting up a new Channel & get outbid by Fox in 2002.
Longer contracts might help or operate the channel in conjunction with the EPL.
I would personally love a soccer Only NBCSC. That Shows more news, replays & Classic games.
Would I pay for it probably no need as there’s so much footy on the Internet