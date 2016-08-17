beIN SPORTS prepares for La Liga season with new improvements

If you watched beIN SPORTS’ coverage of La Liga last season, you would have noticed a discernible difference. The production quality in beIN SPORTS’ studio was raised. There were far more pre-match, half time and post-match discussions on camera with their talent. There were several welcome surprise visits by world-class footballers. Plus there was more usage of the tactics board as analysts broke down the key match plays. All in all, the entire team at beIN SPORTS put in a top class effort to bring you one of the most exciting soccer leagues in the world.
While beIN SPORTS is continuing to raise the bar on its coverage, the only disappointment has been the quality of TV broadcasts directly from Spain itself. Watching a Bundesliga or Premier League game on television looks, feels and sounds like something you would expect to see in a movie theater with over 20 different camera angles, pristine picture quality and plenty of sounds and drama you would expect in a movie. But with La Liga, the TV production has left a lot to be desired. You don’t feel a part of the action as you do in other leagues. The angles of the TV cameras aren’t always the best. Plus, the footage is sometimes repetitive (you sometimes get to see the same crowd shots or close ups on the referee that are used two or more times per broadcast).
While the Premier League is the world’s most popular sports league, there’s no doubt that the Premier League’s success is partly due to how well the games and review shows are produced.
It’s therefore welcome news that La Liga is planning on trying to improve the match coverage. La Liga has decided to hire a game director for each match to be in full control of the TV broadcast. The game director will, according to Rapid TV, be responsible to “check lighting, grass quality and color, advertising around the stadium and football kits, among other things.”
“We have demanded that football clubs remodel stadiums so we can improve broadcasting quality,” said La Liga President Javier Tebas. “Light, TV facilities and even the pitch will be better, so viewers get the best audiovisual product,”
Also, communications group Mediapro will deploy seven drone cameras for La Liga – gradually rolling out to all stadiums – as well as 360 degree technology in the Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona stadiums.
That’s a start but La Liga is also trying to fill as many seats as possible in the areas of the stadium that are in sight of the TV cameras. Instead of lowering ticket prices or finding ways to encourage fans to attend the games, La Liga is imposing a penalty on clubs when 75% of the stadium section isn’t filled when its in view of the TV cameras.
“In an ideal broadcast the stadium has to look at full capacity, which is why it’s so important to have guaranteed occupation of the terraces in front of the TV cameras,” according to a statement issued by La Liga.
According to Rapid News, the move could force La Liga soccer clubs to relocate fans in a bid to concentrate them in one area, while the rest of the stadium may remain empty in some games.
While the moves by La Liga are an artificial way to create the appearance of packed stadiums and better atmospheres, the league doesn’t need to stoop to such low levels. If it just focused on improving the TV production quality of the games, then more people could see the wonderful stars and stories on display.
Still, the move by La Liga will hopefully boost the match coverage and will be close to matching the improved production work by the beIN SPORTS staff and talent.
According to Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS Deputy Managing Director, “We strive to deliver fans quality coverage accessible on any device, and we’re excited to welcome the top European leagues back for the fourth year in a row.”
The opening weekend of the 2016/17 La Liga season kicks off on Friday on beIN SPORTS.
Congratulations
I am glad to see they are making improvement to the broadcasting quality, I watch most matches and the quality of the production is not, the matches are good but the presentation is subpar.
Now if I could just get an HD feed….
Christopher, any idea if BEIN plans on changing audio from stereo to surround? I really enjoy watching BEIN but in this day and age where broadcasters like Fox, ESPN and NBC broadcast in surround and BEIN still in stereo really bothers me. That’s assuming that La Liga produces the matches in surround.
Thanks,
Great question. Let me check with beIN SPORTS and I’ll respond if/when I get an answer from them.
Here’s the response from beIN SPORTS:
“This is something we are looking into. As always, every season we try to give the viewer the best possible experience, so rest assure that this is among our top priorities in terms of live game production.”
I never thought that I would feel like switching off a Barcelona game but the tedious “colour” commentator we are forced to endure in Australia has forced me to mute the sound. Whilst the main commentator is excellent, the incessant rambling by his co-commentator is woeful. As someone who has worked in radio and television for over 20 years I am wondering if the director and producer have even bothered to listen. As any experienced TV commentator will tell you, there is a vast difference between radio and TV commentary. On TV, “less is more” should be the mantra. I’m sure the presenter in question thinks he is sounding very impressive as he spouts and endless stream of information (some of which sounds more like pub gossip) – but he is detracting from the enjoyment of the game for his viewers. Can someone please, please, please give him some guidance. I write all of this without any personal animosity towards him – rather that he can improve his skills to everyone’s benefit. He probably believes that he is doing a fine job. It is the job of his director and producers to help him. Remind him that he is there to add colour comments and snippets. He is not filling airtime on radio or writing a newspaper opinion piece. His job is to add to our appreciation of the game – not to detract from it.