beIN SPORTS expands The Locker Room and The XTRA shows to more nights

US sports network beIN SPORTS has expanded its coverage of their studio shows The Locker Room and The XTRA to strengthen its original programming.
Starting this week on beIN SPORTS, The XTRA will broadcast live every night at 7pm ET, while The Locker Room will be live every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30-8pm ET. Previously, The Locker Room was a weekly show that appeared on Monday nights.
Meanwhile on beIN SPORTS en Español, The XTRA will be in Spanish from 9:30-10pm ET every Monday through Friday, and will be followed by The Locker Room at 10pm ET.
beIN SPORTS, which is the fastest growing global sports network in the US, currently has more than 25 million subscribers. The Spanish-language network beIN SPORTS en Español is in almost 18 million homes.
Studio shows The XTRA and The Locker Room provide up-to-date news and analysis on the biggest sporting events on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. Alongside high profile guests and specialists, each telecast will feature a stellar line-up of co-hosts including world-renowned journalists like Kay Murray, Ray Hudson, Phil Schoen, Jeremy St Louis, Kevin Egan, Ana Cobos, Eduardo Biscayart, José Hernández, Alejandro Farffann, Pablo Mariño, among others.
If your cable or satellite TV provider doesn’t offer beIN SPORTS, you can watch the network with a free trial to fuboTV.
