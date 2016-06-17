Where to find Colombia vs. Peru on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Colombia vs. Peru in the Copa America Centenario, you’ve come to the right place.
In this massive match between these two South American teams, Colombia and Peru will be playing in front of a sold-out crowd of over 80,000 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The prize for winning this quarter-final will be a semi-final match against either Mexico or Chile.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Colombia vs. Peru
What: Copa America Centenario, quarter-final
When: Game kicks off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT; Friday, June 17 2016
Where: Live on FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes Network, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO, and fuboTV (free trial)
If you live outside the United States, you can watch fuboTV via a VPN service (many offer a free trial).
With fuboTV, you can watch the Colombia vs. Peru game with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku or hook it up with your smart TV or Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire.
Plus with fuboTV, the legal streaming service also includes Liga MX, Brasileiro, Ligue Un, Serie A, MLS, Argentina Primera Division, NASL, World Cup qualifiers and much more.
The FOX Soccer 2GO app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets.
