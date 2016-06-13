Highs and lows of ESPN’s Euro 2016 opening weekend

ESPN kicked off its coverage of the Euro 2016 tournament this weekend. In all, the sports network televised all seven games from the opening 3 days. While the opening weekend coverage featured some blemishes, the fact that ESPN is covering a major soccer competition again — its first since World Cup 2014 — was a welcome return.
Going into the tournament, ESPN faced several challenges that included terror alerts from the US and UK governments, transportation strikes in France, mass flooding, as well as isolated hooliganism that started to erupt in the first 24 hours of Euro 2016 and would only worsen. Plus, on top of all that, ESPN had to use a different set after its primary location was unusable due to some of the worst flooding along the River Senne in decades.
Suffice to say, the pressure was on ESPN to deliver during a very difficult opening weekend.
How did they do? Let’s take a look.
Highs
Taylor Twellman and Michael Ballack
Just like ESPN did for Euro 2012, the broadcaster has again partnered Michael Ballack with an American soccer pundit for thought provoking analysis of the Beautiful Game. Four years ago, it was Ballack and Lalas. But for this tournament, it’s been Taylor Twellman alongside Ballack that has generated several fascinating discussions. The post-match analysis between Twellman and Ballack after the England-Russia game, in particular, was outstanding. So too was their contention that perhaps Tottenham’s tired legs at the end of the season were having a detrimental effect on England’s performance against Russia.
It’s still very early in ESPN’s coverage of Euro 2016, but I’d argue that Twellman is better today than Lalas was at his prime. Twellman understands the game at a deeper level than Lalas, and is able to communicate it in a more impactful and concise manner. Most importantly, Twellman is genuine. Lalas is smart, but I get the feeling that he isn’t always being honest. He’s calculated and sometimes appears to play the role of company man too well instead of speaking his mind.
Ballack, meanwhile, is confident and is ESPN’s rock of Gibraltar. His no nonsense style and much improved English from four years ago makes him the perfect counterpoint to Twellman’s opinions. The chemistry between the two is brilliant to watch.
Steve McManaman and Craig Burley
It’s very evident that Macca has done more research this tournament to prepare for his role as a studio analyst. He’s done such a good job that I would argue he’s now a better studio analyst than co-commentator. During the first two days of coverage (Friday and Saturday), his analysis was perfect.
While McManaman and Burley haven’t been on the set together yet, Burley has been another stand-out star in ESPN’s coverage. The way he’s able to cut through all of the babble and to get to the exact problem is so refreshing to hear. For example, his “We’re dealing with idiots” opinion about the hooliganism was just the type of clarity we need.
Commentators
What a pleasure it’s been to listen to an array of world-class commentators calling these games. It’s so good to hear Derek Rae, who is not only a true gentleman, but is a scholar of the game.
The partnership between Jon Champion and Stewart Robson continues to excel. Meanwhile, Ian Darke has been a joy as always. Kate Markgraf also put in a strong debut in the Croatia-Turkey match.
The big spectacle
The way that Euro 2016 has been presented thus far by ESPN makes the coverage look and feel like a major tournament such as the Olympics, Wimbledon or World Cup. The attention to detail is spectacular. Plus, the convenience of knowing that you can turn to one channel, ESPN, to watch approximately 10 hours of uninterrupted coverage every day for the next month is a soccer fan’s dream come true. There’s no need to figure out which channel is going to show the game every night.
Professionalism
The way that ESPN has woven in coverage of the hooliganism issue deserves a pat on the back. ESPN isn’t hiding from the news. Plus it has the seasoned pros on staff to address the issues and deal with them instead of pretending they’re not happening.
For example, full credit must be given to ESPN to reporting on altercations of Russia fans attacking England supporters after Russia scored, as well as flares being set off, etc. With very little information available after the match finished, it would have been much easier to not report the news until more was learned. But ESPN shared what they were able to find out. And the fact that they didn’t ignore the story showed that they understand their responsibility to report the news, whether it’s positive or not.
Video segments
Several of the video segments that ESPN has played so far have been outstanding. The one entitled Legions And Lore, narrated by Maisie Williams, is particularly wonderful. The Game of Thrones star, who plays Arya Stark, also narrated the excellent video segment before the England-Russia match.
Graphics package
If you haven’t noticed it already, pay attention to the graphics package ESPN is using in the opening of their daily coverage where it has the Euro 2016 logo spinning. The references to the Louvre museum are exquisite. The more you watch the animated graphics, the more detail you see.
Lows
Abby Wambach
Out of all of the studio analysts, Abby Wambach has been the weakest link by far. Her analysis has been lightweight. Either she needs more time to adjust to the more in-depth analysis that we expect from ESPN, or she isn’t cut out for the job.
Take, for example, her pre-match analysis of the Wales-Slovakia game where she said something that was bewildering to me:
“[Wales] want to make Gareth Bale as good as they can possibly make him, so they’re going to support him in any way they possibly can. And it’s not very often that you can get a bunch of men to support another man. I think this will make the team even better, and it’s only going to help them down the line.”
It’s not very often that you can get a bunch of men to support another man? What does she mean exactly by this? To me, it sounds sexist, inferring that men play more as individuals instead of a team unlike women. But host Mike Tirico didn’t pick up on it, and Wambach didn’t expound on it so we couldn’t get a clearer picture of what she meant.
In the same pre-match segment, she was asked to share some analysis before the game kicked off. Here’s what she said:
“For me, this game is all about getting a result. If you get a result, you’re probably going to have a chance of getting out of this group. So you’ve got to do anything you possibly can to get those 3 points.”
While the analysis isn’t bad, per se, it’s the run of the mill discussion that we can expect from other sports networks. Does the analysis tell us anything we didn’t already know? Does it make us think? Or is it something that any viewer at home could have come up with?
Where Wambach could excel is if she can share her insight as a former striker, so we can get inside the head of what a player thinks before, during or after matches.
Roberto Martinez
Maybe it’s because Roberto Martinez was paired with Wambach (where she dumbed down the analysis) or maybe it’s because the touchscreen analysis hasn’t been used yet because it’ll be used in the primary studio when they return to it, but so far I’ve been disappointed by Roberto Martinez’s analysis. He was such a star of the World Cup 2014 and Euro 2012 coverage that the expectations for him are so great. We know he can provide much more thoughtful and deeper analysis, but we haven’t seen it yet.
On Friday night, Martinez clicked much better with Kasey Keller than he did with Wambach. So perhaps it’s a case of finding the best partner to create a good chemistry, or having a host who will push Martinez harder to share his insight and wisdom. So far, Wambach and Tirico appear to be holding Martinez back.
Overall, ESPN’s coverage is off to a great start. It’s still early in the tournament, and I’m personally looking forward to seeing the new set, as well as learning more about the Beautiful Game from many of the sharpest minds in the business. When you’re just as excited about the TV coverage as you are about the tournament itself, you know that ESPN is doing a world-class job.
I wouldn’t exactly call Kate Markgraf’s commentary in Turkey-Croatia a “strong debut.” Did you watch the game? It was the worst commentary I’ve heard during a televised sporting event. She suggested that Arda Turan’s substitution was symbolic to get more out of the Turkish players. Referred to Luka Modric as “one of the best players in all time history.”
I agree with everything in article Gaffer. Wambach would fit in better with the Fox coverage of Copa America which has been pretty terrible.
LOL savage… well the reason for this is because ESPN is trying to save money. If you go back 2 and 4 hears ago for the Euro and World Cup they had hired top analysts and commentators, but now they are using their own from ESPN FC and newbies!
In today’s (Mon) Spain-Czech game, Max Bretos is the typical US commentator, endless talking about non game related stuff. Tries to be “cute” and joking and just on and on. For me it was difficult to listen to him. Via WST posted schedule, I see Max Bretos is doing about 5 more group stage games. Not looking forward to listening to him. Hoping he won’t be doing any games after group stage.
If US commentators what to up their level they should listen to Derek Rae, he is the best. Wish Derek Rae would be given more games to do. (miss D.R doing UCL games)
Agree on analysis with Abby Wambach. I actual liked Kate Markgraf. Unlike many of the other women commentators who like to talk loud and overly excited expressiveness, Kate was calm and even keel.
Roberto Martinez, I thought he has done a good job. On Sunday his analysis next to Ballack was very good.
On Copa America, I like Stuart Holden. In fact I like his commentating more than Twellman. Not saying Twellman is poor but he also like to speaks in a raised excitable voice which at time seems like he is screaming (he’s not but seems like it). Holden has been doing a good job.
The studio show on Fox for Copa, geeze – the lowest of the low. Primarily due to Fernando Fiore. Anybody who watches (has watched) Univision, knows that’s his way. This goes back to the days when he began and took over for Andres Cantor (when Cantor left for Telemundo). For one of the world cups (think 2006) Fiore did a skit thought-out the WC with a puppet. Can’t stand him.
Been reading that he is getting high rating from the US viewers. Don’t know how? All my spanish/Latin friends and co-workers dislike Fiore style and act.
I’m not such a big fan of the ESPNFC after show. Just not interesting.
I give ESPN an A+ so far- just get rid of Max Bretos. He is a boring commentor and when Spain score their goal today his reaction was pathetic.
Roberto Martinez is doing a good job.
could not agree more… Bretos has to go as well as Alejandro his sidekick. Rage comes to mind when I hear them endlessly talking about nothing of importance through the entire broadcast. Literally talking so much they didn’t realize the half had ended in the first half.
ESPN’s third string commentators are better than Fox’s.
Seriously – Max Bretos and Alejandro Moreno were just awful today. How on earth are these two commentators for some of the biggest international games of the year. Send them back to the MLS where audiences don’t seem to mind the endless non-game related banter. ESPN can do so much better than this. At the very least the guys commenting on the game should have some knowledge of the European players… and actually talk about the game that is currently happening. Nothing gets me to hit MUTE faster than Max Bretos and Alejandro Moreno. What petition can I sign to get them taken off the remainder of the games they’re assigned to?
As for the rest of the crews – not a fan at all of Abby – and agree she brings nothing of any value in her analysis of these European men. Again – she’d be better suited in the Copa reminding people that the team who scores the most wins and if you win it’s a good thing.
That’s about all I have for rants at the moment. Cheers to muting when necessary!
Just admit it. If Max and Alejandro had British accents you would be praising how great they were. Snobbery at its best.
could not disagree more… don’t mind some of the other US guys commentating. Taylor Twellman doesn’t bother me at all. Think he brings some perspective and actually pays attention to the game he’s watching. I think Max and Alejandro lack any actual live game commentating talent… they are terrible. Maybe they would be better in the studio when they can chat freely about anything they want.
Has nothing to do with British accents. If Max Bretos was a Brit and commented like that, I still say he is bad. Andres Cantor isn’t a Brit and I enjoy hearing him a lot.
Not buying it for a second. Clearly if you listed the top 20 soccer commentators, you’d list 15 Brits, 2 Americans with British accents, and a spattering of others to attempt to show that you’re not biased, when clearly you are.
Suggesting that Stuart Holden’s commentary is in any way better than Taylor Twellman’s is all the proof you really need.
Exactly!!!
I do agree with you about Abby Wambach and I was really excited to see her there — I’ll be more excited if they make a regular spot for her on the ESPNFC couch after the Euros — but I’m willing to give her some time. I’ve seen everyone else there do that job before in some capacity besides her, I’m sure she’ll pick it up and do just fine, eventually.
It’s unfortunate that they force themselves into using some women even when they’re not right for the job. That only makes it harder for qualified women to succeed. Abby Wombach was a total lightweight in her analysis making it impossible to keep listening.
A word of advice to Kate…..nothing turns off fans more than incorrectly saying player or club names. Besiktas is not an easy club name to say, but you were waaaay off. I say this to help not hurt.
Get shut of him, his colleague, and the disgraceful Tommy Smyth.
I agree with many of points made by gaffer and comments. Ballack and Twellman are particularly great together, and I think Twellman as an analyst has come a long way over the past few years. Ian Darke is an absolute gem–I hope he goes to NBC for the Premier League at some point. Wambach’s presence is puzzling, but at least she’s not a co-commentator. Analysts like her make you wonder if they have actually thought about the program and what they want to say beforehand. Markgraft wasn’t great but at least she wasn’t filled with platitudes. She seems like she’s got some potential.
I don’t think Bretos has been terrible he just calls the game more like a baseball announcer would, babbling during dull points in the game etc. Wambach is terrible, it’s pretty obvious that she does not follow the euro leagues at all. It would have been better if ESPN hired some ppl that live in Europe and follow the leagues/players year round. But as we’ve seen in the past few months ESPN is tightening up the purse strings when it comes to on air talent, and thus have brought many ppl already under contract to France. Burley and Macca have been the few bright spots as far as “experts”, Trico and Ley are usually good as hosts as well. I would like to see them bring Gab Marcotti in studio for pre game and halftime, he lives in Europe and has good info.
“he just calls the game more like a baseball announcer would”
Yeah… that’s kinda why he’s a terrible commentator for soccer.
I don’t see it as him calling it like a baseball player would, I’d say it’s him bringing excitement and passion to the game, and not leaving dead air out there.
He’s one of the best commentators in the US, you just have to pair him up with the right person. Putting him with some stale unknowledgeable chick isn’t a good pairing, pairing him with another young Hispanic isn’t the right pairing. In those scenarios it’s too inexperienced and not going to appeal to Eurosnobs.
You get the one American with a passionate look at the game, full of popular culture references, and a more traditional commentator that isn’t uppity and offended as they do it and it’s gold. That’s how Twellman and Ian Darke has worked well. Max has been paired with JP Dellacamara and Christian Miles before to perfection.
ESPN needs to “Release the Kraken”!
Women commenting men’s game is not right. I get their motives, how many women commentators in NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL?
Your point is just sexist… These women played at a higher level than any US man has… if they can do the job they should. Not saying THESE are the women. But shouldn’t they hire the people that know the most about soccer, not because they have a pair?
Sorry, but they haven’t played on a “higher level”, and often show they aren’t nearly as knowledgeable as their counterparts in the history of the game.
It’s not because of their sex, though. There could be good female commentators. They just haven’t picked them.
They’re only picking big name players who spent more time on the field and prepping to play than following the game elsewhere.
It has nothing to do with sex, but everything to do with skill and experience.
The better futbol commentators are older dudes who have been doing this for decades. Are there quality female announcers who have worked every weekend for decades doing club level game? If so, hire them.
The newbies that ESPN have hired simply lack the experience to be interesting in these global events. Why haven’t they hired people that have done club level games for years, and won awards for quality?
Instead we get ex jock noobs, semi literate face people. ugh
Markgraf is awful – nothing to add but generic comments to hear her own voice. Not insightful or intelligent and usually wrong. She was an also ran squad player for the US not even one of the best, hardly qualifies her to critique world class men’s games.
Good news is we get all the game in the US – bad news is we get this type of US commentary….equality rules!
I gave her the benefit of the doubt after a shaky first game, but now that I’ve heard a couple more, I wholeheartedly agree with you that Markgraf is awful. Not only are her observations usually wrong, her voice inflections and overall delivery are quite poor. Very odd decision to giver her a job, considering she seems to know next to nothing about men’s European football.
Her delivery is odd at times…
Not going to pick on commentators, I am just glad we have the Euro coverage. Anyone remembers coverage of the Euro 2000? If you answered ‘No’ then you are correct…one didn’t exist.
The only way to find games back then was on PPV where the cable provider cut you off if the game goes into the overtime.
Very happy that soccer has gone mainstream and it’s here to stay.
Who is the oddly accented female voice (a robot or AI like movie “Her”) who does all the Euro Intros, promos and DirecTV voice overs? Does anyone know? I can’t figure out her accent?
Looking for the same thing, Ashley.
French running away from her accent?
Yeah, Manuel, still can’t find her name, got any luck yourself, I know French, and it’s an odd mix she has, but sexy!
Here’s the mystery solved about the woman with the French accent doing the voiceovers: http://worldsoccertalk.com/2016/06/30/mystery-espns-female-voiceover-artist-euro-2016-can-now-revealed/
First, a women commentating on Sunday Night Baseball, now females commentating on European football’s biggest event. Why? I understand political agendas, but what statement are you making? Why ruin the telecasts? Why Tommy Smyth, who is way past his sell by date? Who is evaluating these people? Darke, Champion, Rae are all experts and brilliant commentators who know their stuff. Schedule them as much as possible. Thankfully ESPN does not have the Champions League anymore. Only Gus was worse!!!
Pitiful job by the token females. Yes they were accomplished athletes but it takes more than just that to do this job. There is no way these women were hired based on broadcasting ability. ESPN has been going full SJW and it keeps getting worse.
Two words….Rebecca Lowe.
Lowe is a presenter, not a technical analyst/commentator. She’s good, but does something else entirely.
I’ve been going through Rebecca Lowe withdrawal as well. But, he makes a good point, she’s more of the MC than the main act. Bob Levy, Mike Torico, and co. actually do a very good job.
ESPN take notice. Two awful commentators. 1, Moreno, my god this man’s voice ( or is it a child) sounds like a whiny baby, must mute every game he calls. His “jokes” , trying to be funny are simply terrible. 2, The Scottish man at the desk, his English (if one can call it that) or scottish accent is sooooo strong he is unintelligible, where did this man come from ? from the high high high lands of scotland? JC. Replace or remove these too asap here at ESPN America we want to enjoy and understand what’s being said.
Have no problem understanding Burley, perhaps it is your lack of audible comprehension that’s the problem?
Given that you don’t even know who Craig Burley is and spell “two” as “too” is probably not going to be very influential on their decisions… JS…
Martinez looks tired, it was a long and tough season for him. I liked him and Ballack, you the Spanish and Germany.
Who is the sexy as heck voice on the bumpers?
ESPN has been known over the years for not properly preparing its studio pundits and co-commentators (match analysts), throwing them into the deep end without finding mentors to provide proper guidance. ESPN is by far the worst offender.
(That is something Turner absolutely has to pay attention, knowing that Turner will likely have to hire several new pundits because FOX has snapped up all the big names and FOX is widely expected to snap up Jermaine Jones if and when he hangs up his boots.)
I have no issue with hiring women to call men’s games, as long as they put into the work and prepare, and as long as they are willing to put in the hours to learn modern men’s international soccer tactics. If I were in charge, I would send the guys home and go with all women in the studio and in the booth for 1 day in October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
As a matter of fact, I believe that the announcers who played in the USWNT in years past are more suited to calling men’s matches than women’s matches, because they don’t have to worry about the politics of the women’s game when they are calling men’s matches, and they won’t be paralyzed by the fear of losing coaching opportunities because they said something that a hiring manager didn’t like.
There is nothing worse than to mispronounce names, especially today when forvo.com is available to check names. Derek Rae used to have to call up embassies to check names.
Butchering names is both a sign of laziness and a sign of disrespect to the viewers. That is unacceptable. Julie Stewart-Binks had to learn that lesson the hard way, as she was passed over by beIN Sports USA in 2012 (which ended up auditioning Terri Leigh and Michelle Lissel, with Terri Leigh getting hired), though JSB has recovered nicely after that debacle of a debut on FOX Soccer Report several years ago, as she got hired by FOX and has since jumped over to ESPN.