Univision announces Copa America commentators and studio talent

Univision Deportes, which will be broadcasting every single game of Copa America Centenario in Spanish this summer, has announced its team of commentators and studio talent that will be covering the tournament.
Copa America begins on June 3 and Univision Deportes will be present to deliver best in class programming of all 32 matches, which will be broadcast across UDN, UniMás and Univision Network. For cord cutters or people watching the games on a smartphone, tablet, Roku, computer or smart TV, every single game from Univision will be available via fuboTV, the legal streaming service that is offering a free 24-hour trial.
The Univision Deportes team commentating Copa América Centenario matches is as follows:
• Adriana Monsalve
• Alejandro Berry
• Ana Caty Hernandez
• Diego Balado
• Edgar Martinez
• Enrique Bermudez
• Enrique Borja
• Felix Fernandez
• Gonzalo Pineda
• Hristo Stoichkov
• Ivan Kasanzew
• Jesus Bracamontes
• Jorge Perez Navarro
• Jose Luis Lopez Salido
• Lindsay Casinelli
• Luis Omar Tapia
• Pablo Ramirez
• Ramses Sandoval
• Raul Guzman
The expert group of guest commentators includes:
• Antonio Mohamed
• Gustavo Matosas
• Ivan Zamorano
• Hernan Medford
• Javier “El Vasco” Aguirre
• Juan Arango
• Jose Luis Chilavert
• Marcelo Balboa
• Miguel “Piojo” Herrera
Copa América Centenario will be played in the United States for the first time ever. Sixteen teams will compete for the chance to take home the 100th anniversary edition of the winning trophy. For this special edition of the tournament, all 32 matches will be broadcast live and coverage will include at least two hours of live pre- and post-game commentary on UDN and fuboTV.
The opening match of Copa América Centenario will be played in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and will air live on Univision, UniMás, UDN and fuboTV at 9:00 p.m. ET, the first time ever the three Univision networks have simulcast a broadcast in the history of Spanish language television. The final match will be broadcast live in 4k on Univision and UDN, with coverage beginning live at 3:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.
the games being aired a lot of working people and kids are missing out of the tournament due to the game time its very late and its affecting everywhere not just in the us, please do something about it.
Mexicans are so rude, throwing plastic cups and other staff to Chile players, security there sucks, they should kick them out.
Univision sports coverage on the Copa America has been excellent, however, Jorge Perez Navarro has to go. What he thinks? That he is conducting an auction? Honestly, he sounds like a “matraca”. Not only that, he is also rude, because he does not respect the person on the field. for instance, on some games he announce, he was cutting off the person on the field, even when he asked for input, so the outcome was a complete disorder. One could not hear the field announcer nor Mr. Navarro. I had to watch the game on the mute because of him. The announcers need to remember; they are not talking for the radio, people knows the game and they not need to hear every detail on the plays. Also, the Mexican fans showed their low level of education by using the word “PUTO” every time the opposite team goalie put the ball in play. Poor Mexicans, they looked very low.
Univision commentators sound so bad, majority of their comments are about something else other than the game they are hosting. It has been always noted that they mispronounce names and brands of sponsoring products. New commentators are due.
I always change the channel to an ESPN alternate channel when I want to enjoy and watch a soccer game (much less the world cup), plus have peace of mind.
They sound so bad.
I am not the only one who notices. I am glad to have an ESPN alternate channel while these guys are on.