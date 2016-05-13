Where to watch Campeonato Brasileiro on US TV and streaming

The 2016 season of the Campeonato Brasileiro kicks off May 14-15 and runs through December 2016. The top-flight league of the Championship, known as Serie A, showcases the top 20 teams in the country and is formatted as a traditional 38 round home-and-away competition.
In the US, two broadcasters share TV rights to the competition: Premiere FC (PFC) and GolTV.
PFC is a Portuguese-language sports language channel originating from Brazil, which is available on both major satellite providers DirecTV and DISH. Its association with DISH also makes the channel available to Sling International subscribers. PFC provides live and delayed coverage of 6-7 Brasileiro matches per round.
Even though GolTV’s distribution has suffered with the introduction of beIN SPORTS 3 years ago, it’s still available on TimeWarner Cable and DirecTV (SD only and in the Spanish language package). However, no matter what TV provider you have, GolTV is available via the streaming service FuboTV in both Spanish and English and in HD quality. GolTV will carry 2-3 matches from the Brasileiro every round.
The first round, which kicks off May 14 will have the following matches available in the US (all times ET):
Saturday, May 14 –
3:00pm Flamengo v Sport, PFC and Sling International
3:00pm Palmeiras v Atletico PR, GolTV (3:30pm) and fuboTV
5:30pm Atletico MG v Santos FC, PFC and Sling International
8:00pm Coritiba v Cruzeiro, PFC and Sling International
Sunday, May 15 –
10:00am Botafogo RJ v Sao Paulo, PFC and Sling International
10:00am Santa Cruz v Vitoria
3:00pm America MG v Fluminense, PFC and Sling International
3:00pm Corinthians v Gremio, aired on GolTV at 4:30pm and fubo TV
3:00pm Figueirense v Ponte Preta
6:30pm Internacional v Chapecoense AF, PFC, GolTV, fuboTV and Sling International
