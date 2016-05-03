Review of ‘Soccer Travels: One Man. One Journal. One Beautiful Game’ book

As a soccer fan, you have the advantage of being able to see any number of game day experiences at any number of stadiums and leagues. As a worldwide game, almost any location theoretically has a soccer field you can visit hopefully on a game day and have a game day experience unlike one you may have the next week in a different country. The downside, however, is that there are a wide variety of soccer experiences you can have but probably never will. For example, I have never attended a professional soccer match in England and, although I am not a Liverpool fan, I’d love to sit in the stands at Anfield and hear the crowd sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” Similarly, one of my goals is to attend a soccer match in Italy, but the best I can settle for is reading books like The Miracle of Castel di Sangro.
Drew Farmer is a soccer journalist I have long admired. For the record, I have worked “with him” at World Soccer Talk and Forza Italian Football, so I have a familiarity with his work and am a long-time fan. I share that as a way to set-up that when I received a copy of his new book Soccer Travels: One Man, One Journal, One Beautiful Game, my expectation of enjoying it was sky-high. And, as happens too little in life, my incredibly high expectations were met.
One of the advantages of being a long-time soccer journalist is that you travel to a number of interesting stadiums and games. Farmer decided to take his recollections and articles from a few of those games and publish them as a soccer journal. His journeys take him through three continents and numerous leagues, from as big as Liverpool at home in the FA Cup to as small as semi-pro FC Manchester in their temporary home, American soccer fans will also appreciate his two visits to Kansas City MLS games — the first beginning the book at Arrowhead Stadium and the second in the new then-Livestrong Park. These two chapters are telling stories of the growth of MLS with Farmer adding his own commentary on the league growth to color the stories.
I enjoyed the diversity of stadiums and teams Farmer chose to cover, with my favorite story being his trip to watch a match in Qatar. The match was a friendly arranged between Brazil and Egypt designed to show that the country was able to host high-profile matches in advance of the World Cup. Farmer’s story of his interminable trip towards the stadium and then, in frustration, turning around was telling. That plus his first-hand description of the labor situation in the country gave depth to the news stories we are beginning to hear more constantly about Qatar.
This book is a simple read, full of personal narrative and point-of-view observations about a number of teams and soccer experiences. For someone like myself who does not have many such experiences, I was unable to put the book down. The book – a short read at less than 150 pages – allows the reader to get a glimpse of different teams and leagues from a knowledgeable source. Consider this a must read if you are a soccer fan, or at the very least if you are attending a party with soccer fans and want to hold intelligent conversation.
Soccer Travels: One Man. One Journal. One Beautiful Game is available via Amazon.
Nonetheless, within the case of importation of taxable items, the
importer, whether or not a person or corporation and whether or not made
in the midst of his commerce or enterprise, shall be
liable to VAT imposed in Sec.
The Chocolate Express will then come back to the VIPs to Downtown for the Walk.
There is free high speed internet access and local calls and some rooms
come with a microwave. Interactions of vitamin A and iodine deficiencies:
effects on the pituitary-thyroid axis.