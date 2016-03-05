Bundesliga’s next 2 games on FOX over-the-air network revealed

Germany’s Bundesliga has revealed their schedule for the upcoming weeks, so we now know which two games will be featured on the over-the-air FOX network in the near future.
FOX’s national TV network has agreed to feature 8 Bundesliga games live on its terrestrial channel for the latter half of the 2015/16 Bundesliga season. With two games under its belt (Stuttgart-Hamburg and Leverkusen-Dortmund), we now know the next two that will be featured.
They are as follows:
Saturday, March 19, 2016
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hannover 96, 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM ET
Saturday, April 2, 2016
Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen, 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM ET
Hopefully the TV ratings for the two above games will be better than the first two (see numbers at the foot of this article). The Frankfurt vs. Hannover game will be played at the same time as NBCSN’s relegation encounter between Swansea and Aston Villa, while the Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen game will be up against Liverpool vs. Spurs at the same time.
SEE MORE: Updated Bundesliga schedule for US TV and live streaming
The remaining games that FOX will feature live have not been scheduled as of press time. They will be:
Saturday, April 9, 2016
12:00 PM – 2:30 PM ET
Saturday, April 16, 2016
12:00 PM – 2:30 PM ET
Saturday, May 7, 2016
9:00 AM – 11:30 AM ET
Saturday, May 14, 2016
9:00 AM – 11:30 AM ET
So far this season, the 2-1 win for Stuttgart on January 30 was watched by 468,000 people, while the 0-0 draw between Leverkusen and Dortmund was watched by 492,000 fans.
So thoughtful of Fox to hide the HUGE (although ultimately pretty dull) game on FX today where nobody was looking for it. That is bad enough, but they made it worse by delaying the decision so long that it was not included in the newspaper TV listings in the Chicago Tribune, which generally lists the FS2 games that most people in the area cannot see.
For your league’s sake, and also the growth of this sports sake, hopefully no one watched that snooze fest on fx yesterday. another awful bundesliga match live on tv here in America. Not only is the EPL better, but many MLS games are more exciting than the bundesliga.
“but many MLS games are more exciting than the bundesliga” Oh please, stop it. You crack me up. NOT.
MLS is a 2nd or 3rd division type league. Play is chaotic, clumsy and unorganized. Most Bundesliga 2 teams could beat the majority of MLS teams.
Most times, MLS games the players are aimlessly running around the field like chickens with their heads cut off having very little passing skills or knowing combo play. It’s the old 1970’s English Football game of punt and run. Heck even many NASL games are better than MLS.
MLS game haven’t been exciting in the last 10 years. For the first 7 years it was good and growing, then the league stagnated and has became crap. The 1997-2004 MLS players had more skill and game understanding than today’s MLS players.
“Saturday, March 19, 2016 Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hannover 96”
Two of the bottom 3 teams. If Fox wants higher ratings for Bundesliga, this is not a game that will accomplish that. A better game to show (earlier one) would have been: Hertha Berlin-Ingolstadt or Hamburg vs Hoffenheim.
Also, neither of Sunday Bundesliga games being shown on FS1, FX or Fox. Sad.
John strong is talking too much during MMS games. We do not need to hear about players dogs. Stop talking