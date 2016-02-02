Where to find 6 Nations rugby tournament on US TV and streaming

If you’re a rugby fan and you want the watch the 6 Nations Championship live on US television or streaming, here’s all of the information you need to enjoy one of the premier rugby competitions.
With England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy competing, there promises to be several classic games appearing on your TV set, computer or tablet, but where can you find the games?
There are three options to choose from.
One, you can watch the games on illegal streams, but as the BBC recently reported, watching illegal streams is dangerous, putting your computer, personal privacy and bank details at risk.
Two, you can watch the games on beIN SPORTS who have the exclusive TV rights to the competition. However, out of the first 6 games in the tournament that they’ve announced the TV schedule for, only 2 of them will be shown live. And some of the tape-delay games will be first shown as many as 11 hours after the game begins. If you don’t get beIN SPORTS, you can sign up for a free 24-hour trial with fuboTV.
Three, you can watch the games via Premium Sports, which has the exclusive broadband rights to the tournament and will be showing each game live. The pricing is $20 per game, or all 15 games for $129.
6 Nations schedule (LIVE games only)
Saturday, February 6
France vs. Italy, 9:25am ET, beIN SPORTS and Premium Sports
Scotland vs. England, 11:50am ET, Premium Sports
Sunday, February 7
Ireland vs. Wales, 10am ET, Premium Sports
Saturday, February 13
France vs. Ireland, 9:25am ET, Premium Sports
Wales vs. Scotland, 11:50am ET, Premium Sports
Sunday, February 14
Italy vs. England, 9am ET, beIN SPORTS and Premium Sports
Friday, February 26
Wales vs. France, 3:05pm ET, Premium Sports
Saturday, February 27
Italy vs. Scotland, 9:25am ET, Premium Sports
England vs. Ireland, 11:50am ET, Premium Sports
Saturday, March 12
Ireland vs. Italy, 8:30am ET, Premium Sports
England vs. Wales, 11am ET, Premium Sports
Sunday, March 13
Scotland vs. France, 10am ET, Premium Sports
Saturday, March 19
Wales vs. Italy, 9:30am ET, Premium Sports
Ireland vs. Scotland, Noon ET, Premium Sports
France vs. England, 3pm ET, Premium Sports
The rights are once again by Premium Sports, the PPV group, and available for home & pub purchase. They limit what BEin may show live (and limited what BBCA used to show live). Our local pub stopped airing this as they were told to charge $20 cover per person (Fado pub still does this locally). Residential is $20 per game or $129 for all.
ESPN is going to be showing the Americas Rugby Championship starting this weekend as well. Live games on ESPN3.com/watchespn.com and reairs the next day on ESPN2.
It appears BeIN has the rights to 6 Nations for 2017 which I have been excited about. However, if I am reading their own schedule correctly, they only appear to be showing 1 out of the 3 weekly games live, and all of those will be on BeIN Connect… Does this appear to be correct? If so, I don’t see why they aren’t showing the entire tournament when they have exclusive rights and plenty of online channel feeds.