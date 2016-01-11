Barcelona vs. Bayern: Which club has been the 21st century’s best?

With 2015 now in archive, 15 years of European soccer in the new millennium are gone, offering an ideal opportunity to return to the past and discover the most successful European club of the 21st century, thus far. The story goes like this …
It was the end of May in 2000 when a clash in the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Valencia symbolized the coming domination of Spanish football. Although Madrid eventually won ‘La octave’ and started a project later known as Galacticos, the millennium hasn’t been marked with their colors. On the contrary, the period has been defined by the two clubs that have lost in 2000 Champions League semifinals, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
At the beginning of the century, under the guidance of der General Ottmar Hitzfeld, Bayern won three Bundesliga and one Champions League title, but one thousand kilometers west of the Bavarian capital, Barcelona were experiencing a severe crisis. Although, the Catalan giants reached the semifinals of European competition three seasons in a row, their domestic finishes were a big disappointment. Over five consecutive seasons, Blaugrana didn’t taste the Primera Division title, the crisis reaching its peak in 2003 when they used three managers to finished sixth in the league. It was not until the arrival of Brazilian wizard Ronaldinho that the club changed their fortunes. Under Ronaldinho’s baton, Barcelona dominated the Galacticos in three consecutive seasons in the Primera Division and won the Champions League in 2006.
Meanwhile in Munich, Bayern – or, as many called them, FC Hollywood — began to stagnate, enhancing the status of their derogatory nickname. It was not until the arrival of dictatorial Louis Van Gaal that Germany’s most popular and most hated club experienced a renaissance, even if that renaissance had humble beginnings. Firstly, Jose Mourinho’s Internazionale Milan stopped the Bavarian giants in the 2010 Champions League final. Two years later another final proved to be fatal, with a Chelsea side that had been the weaker during most part of the final equalized through Didier Drogba two minutes before final whistle.
Former FCB midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger recalled the key moment:
“In 88th minute we ran to defense, David Luiz passing by, told me: ‘Just watch, we’re going to score now.’ And indeed Drogba did score with a powerful header effort after a corner kick. Later Luiz again passed by and said he was sorry.”
Obsessed with victories and success, Bayern became fueled by the defeat. By the time the Bavarians returned to the final the next year, Jupp Heynckes has created a machine in the true sense of the word, one that went on to win everything. By the time Bayern had defeated Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 final, the clubs had claimed a total of four trophies that season: Bundesliga, DfB-pokal, DFB-Supercup and the Champions League.
Meanwhile, in Catalonia, following the departure of Ronaldinho, a new wizard named Lionel Messi has risen. While Bayern struggled with their curse, Messi was leading Barcelona to three more Champions League titles. The most recent came this past season, when the flair and magic of the Argentine again led Barcelona to the top of European football.
This lengthy introduction frames the argument about who deserves to be called the best club of the century, so far. Is that Bayern, with more trophies (28), with two Champions League titles, another two appearances in the final and continual domination in Bundesliga? Or is it Barcelona, with four Champions League titles and the glories of their annual battles against their rivals from Madrid? Although opinions will differ, that constant push from Real Madrid gives Barcelona an edge. Though over the years Bayern had a strong rivals like Werder Bremen, Stuttgart, Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, the Munich side cannot say they’ve had the consistent obstacles that have tried to derail Barcelona.
The Dragões from Porto also deserve place in this discussion. Porto can be included in the same sentence with the top two giants in term of trophies won. So far, they have claimed a staggering 29 trophies, and Jose Mourinho’s euro-campaigns (2003 and 2004) certainly hold special place in their trophy cabinet.
Interestingly, clubs such as Croatian Dinamo Zagreb, Ukrainian Shakhtar Donetsk or Armerian Pyunik are highly ranked on the list of total trohies. But unlike in the case of Porto, those shouldn’t be place in the same company, mainly because of their lack of European accomplishments
But what of the future? If we look strictly at the club level, it is very difficult to see who’s going to continue or start a new domination in both domestic and continental football. Extremely rich clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City have emerged in new millennium, and their affluent owners may only be stopped by new regulations. If UEFA continue to allow them to spend absurd amount of money, their squads will soon be richer for more world class talents.
Looking at the near future or just at current season, two clubs are above all others: Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Just as in past 15 years…
|Most successful clubs of the 21st century (2000-2015)
|Domestic competitions
|International competitions
|League
|L. cup
|National Cup
|Super Cup
|CL
|EL
|CWC / ESC
|Total
|Porto (Portugal)
|9
|7
|0
|9
|1
|2
|1
|29
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|10
|8
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|28
|Barcelona (Spain)
|7
|3
|0
|6
|4
|0
|6
|26
|Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)
|12
|9
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Pyunik (Armenia)
|10
|7
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Sheriff (Moldova)
|13
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Shakhtar (Ukraine)
|9
|7
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|25
|Olympiakos (Greece)
|14
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Celtic (Scotland)
|10
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Man.Utd (England)
|8
|1
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|20
no Real Madrid? What a joke!