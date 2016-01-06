When will the first superstar manager arrive in MLS?

High mountains have been conquered in luring biggie-big names into Major League Soccer. David Beckham was foremost, of course, but Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, Kaka and quite a few others aren’t exactly $1.50 hamburger, either.
But we live in a day when players aren’t the only superstars of the global game; a few managers have arrived into this exalted place, this lighted stage of tactical enlightenment and leadership savvy.
It’s a relatively short list, depending on where you draw your line. Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho are the latest “daily specials,” so to speak. From there, depending on the week’s deliveries, you might include Roberto Mancini, Fabio Capello, Louis van Gaal, Arsene Wenger and perhaps a couple of others. Diego Simeone seems like he’s in the queue, for sure, and Sir Alex Ferguson was certainly there before he retired to write books and establish a permanent, lurking shadow over Old Trafford.
We could, perhaps, throw a few more names out there, those who have clawed their way into higher managerial recognition through national team acclaim: Marcelo Bielsa, Joachim Löw and, well, name the Mexican national team manager of the month. Either way, you get the idea.
So we nerds of the domestic game, those who spend their time watching professional clubs in North America and debating implications of each national team roster, now pose this question:
When will one of these managerial superstars find their way into Major League Soccer?
These guys are liberally swapped among the big boys of Bundesliga, EPL, Serie A, La Liga and PSG. One day, surely, one will break ranks and flee West to MLS. But which one? And when?
And once he gets here … will it be his Waterloo? That is, will he even succeed? Carlos Alberto Parreira was still pretty fresh off a World Cup win, but he flopped badly for the MetroStars back in 1997. He is probably the biggest coaching ship to land on MLS shores.
There is an obvious impediment to a Klopp, a Pep or – Oh, please make it so one day! – a Mourinho hitching his horse to an MLS wagon: the salary, of course. Being merely “pretty good” in the manager’s seat earns you about $3 million a year in the Premier League. That’s what Mauricio Pochettino gets now for his work at White Hart Lane, and he’ll probably deserve a raise if Tottenham retains its place in the EPL table.
Slaven Bilic is earning around $4.4 million this year for his good work at West Ham. And you can see that we still haven’t gotten past the guard gate to the seriously tony neighborhood of Premier League estates. Klopp, the man who worked wonders at Dortmund before a quick re-set and then a ballyhooed arrival into Anfield, will make $10 million this year, according to British media reports. That apparently puts him fourth in earnings. Yes, fourth.
Wenger, van Gaal and, of course, Mourinho, are all on salaries north of there. (Mourinho, of course, must now have his salary figures from West London reported in past tense, as he just once again had his Stamford Bridge key card deactivated.)
What does that kind of money buy you in MLS? Well, let’s toss the LA Galaxy and Toronto FC out of this conversation, for the big spenders at the StubHub Center and BMO Field tend to skew this picture. But consider that Seattle, not quite in the TFC or Galaxy galaxy, still spend considerably on player salaries. Their total payroll was fifth among Major League Soccer’s 20 clubs, but “all in” it still didn’t quite reach $12 million in 2015.
And there you have it: a moderately big spending club in MLS currently pays $12 million in player salaries; they aren’t likely to pay $10 to Guardiola or his fellow fraternity members.
And yet … this is going to happen one day.
Bruce Arena, 64 years old, won’t go on forever in Carson. He still seems energized, but he’s an East Coast guy at heart. Or perhaps he’ll want to spend more time with his grandchildren. Or maybe he’ll just get tired of rising habitually at 5:30 a.m. (you know, to get into the office by 7 a.m.). Either way, the Galaxy will need a new boss sooner or later. And since the AEG model is unlikely to change, stars will prowl the lot. They’ll need a firm hand, someone with enough bona fides to tell heavy hitters what’s what. Giovani dos Santos, Steven Gerrard and Robbie Keane won’t be around forever, but their younger contemporaries are lining up.
Down the road from Carson, LAFC is growing from its spindly roots. They’ve already got a swell website! And they were barely a rumor when thoughts took flight of Cristiano Ronaldo bouncing regally around the ground. No disrespect to Ben Olsen or Jay Heaps or anyone else in the MLS coaching circle, but the $22 million man (Ronaldo, that is) might have a hard time taking orders from a guy who couldn’t afford his shoe collection, not even at a discounted price.
New York City FC is other obvious candidate to spend lavishly one day on a global hotshot manager. They already have hit the EPL pace on burning through coaches; Jason Kreis went above the average in wins for an MLS expansion team and still got kicked to the curb. If Patrick Vieira, now the man with the whistle at Yankee Stadium, can’t wave a magic wand fast enough, they’ll probably fire him, too. Then what?
I’ll tell you what: they might just reach out to a Mourinho or a Klopp or a Pep. After all, these guys are already filthy rich and might be willing to take 50 cents on the dollar to manage in the Big Apple, to prove themselves worthy of the MLS challenge.
It might be New York. It might be one of the teams in L.A. as that arms race escalates. It might be in Miami, where the David Beckham-led band of VIP brothers will surely want someone befitting the luminary brand. Guys like Carl Robinson and Oscar Pareja are terrific young names with serious upside, of course. And yet, I’m just not sure they have enough sizzle for a group with such a peacocky name as Miami Beckham United.
At some point, some bunch of Richie Riches will simply not be able to contain themselves. Frustration boiling over that their man with the whistle keeps getting beat by a Robinson, a Pareja, a Jesse Marsch, etc., some club will turn to a special one. Or a “Normal one.” Or they’ll remind Guardiola of that nice year he spent in New York.
And what a glorious day it will be, a PR bonanza for the league, a payday for writers and broadcasters covering MLS and a delight for fans who love to hate the big managerial cheese. (Well, unless it’s Klopp, because who doesn’t love that guy?)
One will arrive in the twilight of his career OR when recovering from a down period and someone pays them a boat load of money (that will not be worth it). There is nothing to attract a top manager to the MLS.
Tony, I couldn’t disagree with you more.
First, there’s no real “twilight” of a managerial career, these aren’t players or even coaches for that matter, there’s no physical exertion involved. For example, SAF coached until he was 71 and was winning until the end of his career. Many managers manage into their late 60’s with no decline in desire or performance, take Wenger (66) and Ranieri (64) who lead the Premier League at the moment.
Secondly, EVERY manager has down periods (bar Pep) it doesn’t make them bad or mean they won’t be good again. I believe the longest serving manager in the Premier League, other than Wenger, is only 2-3 years! Look at Mourinho, he had Chelsea in 14th place not able to win a game to save his life and was recently sacked, does anyone think he won’t be good again?
As for the draw to MLS? How about working in one of the most rapidly expanding professional leagues in the world that’s attracting better talent every year and building new state of the art stadiums and training facilities? The chance to live and work in some of the largest most diverse cities in the world? An amazing quality of life, a new challenge, and the ability to go about your job without super intense scrutiny…the list goes on and on..
Great article. I agree it is only a matter of time until we see a superstar manager, and the way managers are idolized and rumored-about, a top manager would be as big a coupe for the league as any top player, perhaps even more so given how managers seem to be held more accountable for results than the players on the pitch.
I’m really looking forward to seeing what Patrick Vieira can do with NYCFC and I’m sure many people around the world will be interested as well. Essentially we have a legendary player with some youth team experience at a top club now coaching in the MLS. From where I stand NYCFC has an equivalent manager to Real Madrid at the moment with Zidane.
I’d bet it’ll be the second Tuesday of next week. Now let’s go through Matt’s points: Largest cities in the world…if that is based on population, OK, but what does it take to travel in the US? It is huge compared to Europe where, if you wanted to, you could drive from one end of it to the other in under 10 hours. Diverse: Just ask the English, Italians, French and Germans how they feel about the diversity flooding in from Middle East and Syria. Quality of life: Ever been to Europe, Matt? (And I say this as a proud American). Don’t wish to get political, but if the left in America have their way we will shortly be living in a Socialist Nanny state, if we don’t already.New challenge: Great if you want to work in a summer league which will not adhere to the world standard of winter footy. Ability to work without scrutiny: Can you hear the crickets?
rkujay,
Way to gloss over the more prominent point of my argument. But to discuss what you did argue…
Yes, I meant largest cities in terms of population. I’m not sure why anyone would care about the physical size of the city, but US cities are also some of the largest in that regard as well. Also not sure what driving across Europe has to do with anything either. You can only live and work in one city at a time and if you want to visit a different city you can fly anywhere in the US in under 5 hours.
Diversity, again I’m not sure what the point your making is, but America is the most diverse country in the world. It is literally full of foreigners, bar the few remaining Native Americans, and is also taking in its share of middle eastern refugees, as well as others from around the world.
Quality of Life, yes America has one of the best qualities of life in the world. For your information I am currently writing this comment in Spain where I have been living for the last 6 months, while also visiting various other European countries, many of which are socialist by the way. And while they also have great standards of living, I wouldn’t rate the US below them in any way, other than perhaps human safety due to the millions of radical right wing conservatives and their precious assault weapons. Have you been to Europe?
And yes it would be a new challenge. It clearly may not be that challenging from your perspective, but I’ll start giving more credence to your perspective once you coach a professional soccer team.
I can hear the crickets now.
Lafc should try to get Diego simeone and a couple of Argentine players. They need a star coach and winner to manage stars.